It provides 150,000 items to customers with 24-hour service and free delivery.. “Baladi Express” is a comprehensive platform for online shopping

In a grand ceremony presented by the announcer Khaled Jassim and in the presence of Mr. Juan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona and a number of dignitaries, the Baladi Holding Group announced the launch of the comprehensive online shopping platform “Baladi Express”, which provides all the products of the Baladi market with secure electronic payment service and free delivery 24 hours to all parts of the country. Qatar, in order to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality products via the Internet, and this clearly reflects the group’s strategy to expand in the Qatari market and seize the growth opportunities available in the e-commerce sector, which is growing at a rapid pace.

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baladi Holding Group, said: This step represents an opportunity for the “Baladi Holding Group” to enhance its offerings within a three-sided market that connects the outlets of the Baladi Market, consumers, restaurants and drivers, and reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality products. Quality, including daily necessities, food commodities, restaurants, pharmacies, and flowers with exceptional service to customers across Qatar. This expansion is a testament to the group’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive and reliable delivery experience in the country.

He added, “The Baladi Express platform and application keeps pace with our expansion strategy in new areas across Qatar. Through this expansion, we aim to enable customers to order from outlets or from their favorite restaurants and offer a variety of new food options, and provide them directly to their homes and in Within the framework of the continued expansion of the Baladi Group in Qatar, we remain committed to providing the highest level of service to provide 150,000 commodities to customers, and this is another step we are taking to succeed in our mission of becoming the most reliable food and commodity delivery platform and the platform that everyone turns to on a daily basis.

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Baladi Holding Group, with his extensive experience in the e-commerce and retail sector, contributed to leading the new trends in the online retail sector in Qatar, given the recent shift in consumer behavior and spending habits, emphasizing in In this context, to enhance the presence of the “Baladi” group on the Internet and the use of e-commerce platforms to make its products and services more accessible.

He revealed that both the Brazilian world legend Ronaldinho and the world champion Nasser bin Saleh Al-Attiyah are the ambassadors of the Baladi Express brand, which plans to expand regionally and globally.

For his part, Mr. Hani Al-Sayadi, CEO of Al-Baladi Holding Group, said that the “Baladi Express” platform aims to provide safe and easy shopping opportunities without the hassle of going out and searching in stores, restaurants and shops, and talking here about various goods, starting with baked goods and pastries, vegetables and fruits, Dairy and cheese, dates, foodstuffs, poultry and meat, fish, frozen foods, sweets and pastries, drinks, spices, household appliances, cosmetics, cleaning supplies, restaurants, pharmacies and flowers, within a range of prices suitable for all and free delivery upon request all over the world. Qatar.

Al-Sayadi, who has more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, added: While relying on delivery services has become necessary for everyone, especially with our great need for speed, various customers, wherever they are, can benefit from this free service as soon as possible 24 hours a day, through The “Baladi Express” application, which provides customers with more than 150,000 commodities in the first phase, in addition to meals from a large number of well-known and varied restaurants and puts them in their hands, as it covers all regions of the country through branches distributed in the regions of Al-Wakra, Lusail, Birkat Al-Awamer, Barwa Commercial Street, Al Gharrafa and Umm Salal Muhammed.

Al-Sayyadi considered the application of Baladi Express more than just an application for delivery of orders, but rather it is considered a friend of customers who does not refuse them any request, whatever the circumstance, through a fleet of cars consisting of 2000 cars and about a thousand bicycles as a first stage.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Othman, General Manager of “Baladi Express”, said that the new platform represents a multi-source application that is compatible with phones and devices that run on the Android and iOS systems. He stressed that the platform was built according to the latest technologies and international practices. All parts of the system and its components are from scratch, and the data and information centers of the platform were built as a cloud computing environment for the company or the so-called private cloud, indicating the ability of the platform to process and implement millions of operations simultaneously without affecting its performance, and with the use of security and protection techniques and procedures. Appropriate to prevent unauthorized or illegal access, loss or destruction of customer information and implement a strong information security and privacy policy.

Dr. confirmed. Othman, who has great experience in business administration, systems and information technology: The Baladi Express platform and application has been developed in accordance with international best practices in the e-commerce sector, while it carries unique advantages that will change the market equation, noting that the “Baladi Express” platform currently represents a quantum leap in The concept of order delivery, whether in terms of service quality, cost, or delivery time.

Dr. Othman indicated that the customer will get high quality products and a competitive price, given that we secure our supply chain and secure most of the products from their sources. The customer also receives the order in record time with free delivery service and is available within 24 hours. Thus, the platform becomes a comprehensive online shopping method. The customer gets through it all his needs.