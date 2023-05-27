It reflects the Qatari woman’s penetration into all fields… a businesswoman and success beyond borders

The participation of Qatari women in the financial and business sector has increased over the past few years, in an upward manner, as their participation in all economic sectors, both traditional and modern, expanded, which reflected positively on enhancing their contribution to the national economy, the private sector and the promotion of social protection.

Estimates indicated in the second half of 2022, according to Qatar Chamber data, that the number of women who partially or completely own companies registered in the Chamber is about 7,000 Qatari women, while the number of authorized signatories and has the right to manage companies is about 4,900, while the number of Authorized to sign only more than 4,700 Qatari women.

Businesswoman Ibtihaj Al-Ahmadani, a member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber and chair of the Qatari Businesswomen’s Forum, is one of the Qatari women who have crossed their projects outside the local borders. and health awareness.

She is also an active member of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Businesswomen Forum, a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chamber, a member of the Board of Directors of International Arab Businesswomen, and a member of an insurance company. She belongs to the ancient Al-Ahmadani family, which works in the field of real estate, trade, industry and transportation.

Family tint

Mrs. Ibtihaj Al-Ahmadani obtained a master’s degree in business administration, and is considered one of the most influential businesswomen in the field of family business. She is the first Qatari woman to hold the position of a member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber and the head of its medical and educational committees. She is also a member of the Leadership Committee for Accounts at the Supreme Council of Health. As well as a member of the education strategy team at the Ministry of Education.

Al-Ahmadani has a special vision in the development of the health sector in the State of Qatar, and for this she contributed to the launch of a company for medical services, and its interest from the beginning was to import high-quality goods and products to the land of Qatar, with a special focus on organic and natural products and health awareness training.