Japan may attack North Korea’s nuclear sites

While Japan has recently issued warning stating it is prepared to destroy North Korean missile stating it would “shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory”, according to an intelligence source, Japan may launch a surgical strike targeting nuclear sites in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as the United States, jointly with its allies – South Korea and Japan are currently gathering strategic information on the location of North Korean nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, at Japan’s warning, North Korea’s leading Rodong Sinmun newspaper in an editorial said:

The US and the south Korean puppet scoundrels are getting ever more desperate in their ceaseless war gamble which has gone beyond the threshold of another dangerous phase of escalating tension, though we keep an eye on them with patience.

The enemies launched the largest-ever “combined joint fire annihilation drill” in the area close to the Military Demarcation Line on May 25.

The drill to be conducted in five stages by June 15 is a very dangerous saber-rattling as its name denotes.

Involved in the first-stage drill were more than 2 500 troops from 71 units of combined forces of the US forces and the south Korean puppet army and more than 610 arms and equipment of the ground and air forces including tanks, armored cars, fighters and drones.

The powder-reeking war drill was staged in a frantic manner by the U.S. and the south Korean puppet army as part of a “joint strike at artillery units, command and support facilities of the north” and of “reconnaissance surveillance of the north’s core targets in the area along the Military Demarcation Line and strike at them by air and artillery forces”.

The puppet scoundrels went mad with confrontation before the drill, making bellicose remarks that the “drill is prepared as a demonstration of the ultra-modern military capability of the US-south Korea alliance for peace by strength” and “it will show the shortest termination of operation with the might of the overwhelming US-south Korea combined joint fighting power and military capabilities.

The “combined joint fire annihilation drill” is not a simple ordinary military drill but a very dishonest and threatening actual drill, a preview for the aggressive war and a dangerous attempt to use armed forces against the DPRK.

As everybody knows, the US and the south Korean puppet warmongers have mastered military threat and blackmail and war tactics against the DPRK through the “combined joint fire annihilation drill”.

The drill has been staged 11 times since June 1977 as it was pursuant to the war scenario that the US and south Korean puppet ground, naval and air combined forces would carry out a “punishment” against the DPRK by mobilizing “latest weapons” in case a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula.

The figures show that the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet scoundrels made great efforts to stage every “combined joint fire annihilation drill”.

At the end of last year, they openly revealed the bellicose nature of the drill, describing it as “the largest-ever one involving many cutting-edge weapons” and “the one demonstrating the great firepower and maneuverability of the alliance”.

As the world public raised deep concern and strong protest over the gravity of the drill, the US announced before the start of the drill that the combined joint fire operation drill is defensive in essence and for helping display the mutual operation. In this way, the US replaced the sensitive word “annihilation” from the drill’s title with “operation” in a bid to cover up the drill’s dangerousness.

But the south Korean puppet rascals persisted in terming it “combined joint fire annihilation drill”, contending that “the aim of the drill is to improve the ability for carrying out the US-south Korea combined joint operation” and that “they would “strengthen the deterrent through exercises for maneuverability and live firing”. This clearly shows the bellicose true colors of the enemy trying to “exterminate” us under the pretext of “security”.

The stooges of the US so often say that all our acts pose a “serious threat” and theirs provide a “durable security”, because they are under pressure of security uneasiness, persecution complex and obsession.

What cannot be overlooked is the fact that the enemy is waging another military action assuming serious aspect of a nuclear war, as well as the combined drill.

Even now, a joint air drill by the 7th US air force and the south Korean puppet air force continues frantically in the sky above the region of the puppets. And a “joint sea intercepting drill” will be staged in the waters off Jeju Island from May 30, together with Japan and other vassal forces.

On the day of the start of the drill, the US Defense Department announced that more strategic assets, including F-22s, F-35s and B-1 strategic bomber, would be deployed in the region of the puppets.

The present situation, in which the “combined joint fire annihilation drill” and other military moves are simultaneously pushed forward with, clearly shows the sinister scheme of the enemies to launch an all-out aggression on the DPRK from the sky, land and sea at any moment by mobilizing even all their strategic assets.

These are very serious developments.

History showed that ceaseless military exercises and arms buildup by the imperialists and warmongers surely led to the criminal military action for invasion of other countries.

No one can vouch that the current combined drill of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet rascals will not lead to an all-out armed invasion of the DPRK.

It is no exaggeration to say that the war scenario for aggression on the DPRK has already entered its implementation stage through training stage.

We’d like to ask them if they can cope with the consequences to be entailed by their reckless and dangerous war gambles that are being staged under the eyes of the armed forces of the DPRK they describe as very worrying and threatening.

Meanwhile, Japan expects North Korea to fire the rocket carrying its satellite over the southwest island chain as it did in 2016, a defense ministry spokesperson said.

Analysts say the new satellite is part of a surveillance technology program that includes drones, aimed at improving the ability to strike targets in wartime.

“We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory”, Japan’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Japan would use its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 to destroy a North Korean missile, it added.

Any North Korean missile launch would be a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions condemning its nuclear and missile activity, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

“We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching”, his office said on Twitter, adding that it would co-operate with its US ally, South Korea and other countries, and do all it could to collect and analyze information from any launch.

South Korea joined Japan in urging the reclusive North to scrap its planned satellite launch.

“If North Korea presses ahead, it will pay the price and suffer”, a spokesperson of the South’s foreign ministry said in a statement that urged the North to withdraw its “illegal” launch plan.

Kim Gunn, the South’s special envoy for peace and security affairs on the peninsula held a three-way telephone call with his counterparts from Japan and the United States, the ministry added.

They agreed to work together closely in leading a united response by the international community to Pyongyang’s planned satellite launch, it said.

North Korea has tried several times to launch “earth observation” satellites, of which two appeared to have been successfully placed in orbit, the latest in 2016.

In May, its leader, Kim, inspected a military satellite facility, the KCNA state news agency said.

In April, Japan sent to the East China Sea a destroyer carrying the SM-3 interceptors that can hit targets in space, and sent ground-based PAC-3 missiles, designed to strike warheads closer to the ground, to the Okinawan islands.

“The government recognizes that there is a possibility that the satellite may pass through our country’s territory,” Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, told a regular briefing after the North informed the Japanese coast guard of the plan.

Japan, US and South Korea intensify recruitment of moles inside North Korea

According to intelligence sources, Japan, the United States and South Korea have jointly intensified their programs of increasing moles inside North Korea. Initially, these countries are targeting prospective moles from the branches of Pyongyang Restaurant in China and other countries. Typically, handlers are sent to these restaurants under the disguise of customers. Although earlier South Korea was sending their own citizen as handlers into Pyongyang Restaurant, in the recent years, they have shifted the strategy and are now focusing on using Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Nepalese, Filipino, Thai, Indian, Pakistani, and African nationals are handlers. As part of the strategy, initially these handlers visit Pyongyang Restaurant as customer and quickly develop friendship with the North Korean staffs by offering them handsome tips. Generally North Koreans living outside the country fall into traps of foreign spies or handlers and subsequently connect their relatives inside North Korea in exchange for handsome amount of cash or monthly stipend. Generally, a recruited mole working for any of the above-mentioned countries receive monthly stipend ranging between US$200-750, while stipend offered to valuable “assets” is much higher.