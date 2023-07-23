Jill Biden’s staff expands dramatically

President Joe Biden’s economic policies have raised concerns among many Americans, as inflation rates remain higher than normal, and personal debt continues to rise.

However, despite these economic challenges, the payroll at the White House has seen a significant increase during his term, according to a recent report.

The number of individuals on the White House staff payroll has surged to 524 in President Biden’s third year, representing an increase of 50 personnel from the previous year.

A significant factor contributing to this surge was the substantial rise in the number of individuals serving on First Lady Jill Biden’s staff.

The payroll figures were reported in the 2023 report to Congress concerning White House staff.

“The payroll figure is higher than last year’s total of 474, though lower than Biden’s first-year White House payroll of 560. However, the total payroll bill for 2023 still tops the $50,276,976 that made up White House salaries in 2021, according to OpenTheBooks, a nonprofit group that focuses on government spending,” The Western Journal reported.

The group reported that the total payroll for the White House was between $52 million and $53 million.

In 2022, Jill Biden’s team consisted of a relatively small group of only eight staff members. However, this year, the number of staff members has increased significantly to 20. Of particular interest is the inclusion of a new position called “social media platform manager,” with an annual salary of $113,039. This position was not listed in previous years’ staff rosters, including the one released in 2021, as noted by The Western Journal.

“That means that out of the 50 more employees the White House has in 2023 compared to 2022, more than 20 percent of the growth has come from the 150 percent increase in Jill Biden’s staff. How many private employers grow their staff by 150 percent in one year?” the outlet added.

As per a report published on June 28, 2019, during the third year of former President Donald Trump’s administration, the entire White House payroll consisted of only 416 employees. In contrast, the staff under former First Lady Melania Trump comprised a maximum of 12 staffers, which was slightly over half the size of Jill Biden’s current staff.

Even though the salary data was made public almost two weeks ago, it gained new attention last week thanks to an article by Olivia Murray in the American Thinker. The piece focused on the highest-earning member of the White House staff, Demetre C. Daskalakis, who holds the position of “deputy coordinator for the monkeypox response” and earns a salary of $260,718.

“Readers might recall Deskalakis as a physician and gay activist with tattoos that include a pentagram — a symbol of satanic rituals — and a taste for bondage-style clothing with a similar theme. Considering that monkeypox has been almost exclusively seen among promiscuous gay men, that might have been intentional,” The Western Journal noted.

According to the most recent polls, a majority of Americans attribute their worsening personal financial condition to Biden and, by extension, the Democratic Party he leads.

A “CBS/YouGov Battleground Tracker poll surveyed 2068 registered voters between October 12th and 14th, asking a number of questions about the upcoming elections, the overall state of the economy, and whether or not they were satisfied with the direction the country was heading,” The Daily Wire reported last fall, citing the outlet’s survey data.

Earlier this year, Biden declined to accept any responsibility for the surge in inflation, soaring gas prices, and increasing food costs that occurred during his administration.

“They can’t let this stand,” former Republican congressman Sean Duffy said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” at the time. “Across the board, people are worse off. And listen, if you want to run for reelection, this is a horrible place to be in”.