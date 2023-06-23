Joe Biden manipulates electoral process, suffocates rivals

While US President Joe Biden and members of his administration are lecturing the world about free and fair election, rule of law, human rights and democracy, they actually are doing just the opposite. Back in 2020, Democratic Party had used federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in forcing social media giants Twitter and Facebook in suppressing and censoring a New York Post bombshell report giving details of Hunter Biden’s notorious activities, including corruption, drugs, sex and using his father’s influence in making tons of cash from foreign entities, including Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Now Joe Biden is directly hitting his key rival in the Democratic Party and forcing social media and video-sharing platforms in burying Robert F. Kennedy’s speeches and posts.

According to polls, Robert F. Kennedy Jr with 20 percent support and gaining in a Democrat 2024 presidential primary, and with a higher favorability rating than Joe Biden, the fascist Biden regime’s Big Tech cronies apparently have decided to intervene into campaign of Robert F. Kennedy, fearing, his growing popularity may ultimately ruin Biden’s chances of running for reelection in 2024.

Media report claims, video-sharing platform YouTube, which is owned by Google, has taken down a video interview of Kennedy.

RFK Jr. called for public pressure to address YouTube’s actions: “Do you really need Big Tech censors to decide what you should hear? Or would you prefer to be treated as a competent adult who can listen to various viewpoints and come to his or her own conclusions?”

The interview, which took place on the Jordan B. Peterson podcast, can still be watched in full on Twitter, whose owner, Elon Musk, hosted the Democrat candidate for a Spaces interview earlier this month.

Isn’t it a case of election interference?

Kennedy’s positions on many issues stick in the craw of leftists in Big Media and Big Tech. He has railed against the COVID shots and Biden’s open border. He strongly opposes American involvement in Ukraine. He also believes transgender athletes should not participate in female sports. He also is harshly critical of America’s intelligence community, particularly the CIA, which he believes is responsible for the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy called on those who disagree with the video sharing platform’s decision to upload their own videos to YouTube “telling them what you think”.

YouTube said in a statement that it took down the Jordan Peterson interview with RFK Jr. because of “vaccine misinformation”.

“We removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities”, said a spokesperson for YouTube on Monday.

“It may be that YouTube has broken no laws in this blatant interference in the electoral process”, Kennedy said. “In that case, change will come only through public pressure. That’s democracy in action!”

Breitbart News has previously published leaked documents from YouTube, called a “smoking gun” by one whistleblower, that reveal how the company actively interferes in US politics. The documents revealed the existence of a “blacklist” file with politically changed search terms, that allows the company to re-rank search results on topics that are politically prominent, favoring their own handpicked “verified” channels.

Rekindling the Spirit of the Classic Democrat | @RobertKennedyJr | Ep.363 pic.twitter.com/RKBm5YT2Vi — The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast (@JBPpod) June 5, 2023

Biden family’s unending corruption and financial crimes

When Joe Biden was the vice president during Barack Obama’s presidency, Joe and other members of his family, including Hunter Biden were involved in selling influence against hefty amounts of cash to foreign countries, including Ukrainian gas company Burisma. According to The New York Post, Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.

The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to US$50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure”, the email reads.

An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.

Other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.

The customer who brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair never paid for the service or retrieved it or a hard drive on which its contents were stored, according to the shop owner, who said he tried repeatedly to contact the client.

The Washington ruling class, including career intelligence officials, the media and Big Tech, plotted well in advance to suppress and discredit the fully authentic and legitimate Hunter Biden laptop story, solely for the purpose of influencing the 2020 election.

Journalist Matt Taibbi laid out in meticulous detail how the influential left-wing Aspen Institute, with events attended by members of every major news publication, literally coached the media in the months leading up to the election on how to handle materials that would cast the Biden family in a negative light.

That specific event in the summer of 2020, “Hack-and-Dump Working Group”, was apparently based on a white paper authored by two of the attendees, which advised journalists to “break” precedent established by the publication of the Pentagon Papers.

“Focus on the why in addition to the what”, the paper said.

“Make the disinformation campaign as much a part of the story” as the newsworthy material itself.

And now, when Joe Biden’s possibility of getting reelected in 2024 is gradually becoming a mission impossible and a sharp prediction of the members of Biden family, including Joe Biden ending up in prison once a Republican Party candidate wins the election, at the advice of Democratic Party bigwigs, Hunter Biden has entered into a plea agreement with the Department of Justice that includes money laundering, bribery and human trafficking. This plea deal has been made possible at the direct intervention of President Joe Biden and the mighty members of his administration. But of course, through this plea deal, Hunter Biden may succeed in saving himself, his father and other members of the Biden Crime Family from spending decades in prison, American voters will now clearly understand, they have a corrupt man in the White House, who not only is physically unfit to be the president – he can commit unethical actions beyond limits, just for the sake of his own interest and for his family members.