Joe Biden may face more corruption allegations

A House Republican committee chairman is warning that much more corruption evidence regarding President Joe Biden and first son Hunter Biden is about to be dropped.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) updated Newsmax on Saturday about the panel’s ongoing probes into the president and his family regarding alleged influence-peddling schemes, saying that GOP investigators have managed to obtain a wealth of new information involving monetary transfers from several more countries.

“We have bank records that came in this week that we’re going through that we think are going to show more [money wire transfers] from more countries”, According to NewsmaxComer said. “Remember, we just disclosed two countries thus far: China and Romania. There are still some more Chinese wires that we have yet to present to the American people.

“And there are a lot of wires, mysterious wires from Ukraine and Russia, that we’re about to expose. So, this is just the beginning for the Bidens. All the Department of Justice is doing is standing in our way,” he said, adding that despite all of the obstacles being put up by various federal agencies, including the FBI, “we are still producing results every day that shows this family, the president of the United States’ family, has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries all over the world, and they can’t explain why.”

“They can’t explain what they did to produce that money,” he noted further.

He also singled out Attorney General Merrick Garland, blaming him for destroying trust in his agency with overtly politicized prosecutions and investigations.

“He just stood up and lied to the American people,” Comer told “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “Merrick Garland has destroyed the reputation of the Justice cabinet. He has destroyed the reputation of justice in America. He needs to go.

“There’s no way he could defend the indefensible by saying that he has treated Democrats in the same manner that he has treated Republicans, specifically the way he treated the president of the United States’ son.”

Earlier this month, Comer revealed that newly released emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates with the Obama White House appear to cast doubt on President Biden’s claims that he was unaware of his son’s business dealings when he was serving as the vice president.

The Examiner added in its report: “Comer’s remarks come after a handful of Republican members of Congress raised concerns over the unearthed emails to the Washington Examiner on Thursday, with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) alleging that the “Biden family’s corruption” is ‘far worse than Watergate.’ The emails, as well as records on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that were reviewed by the Washington Examiner, show Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Eric Schwerin contacted top aides for Joe Biden to see if an associate could attend a 2010 State Department lunch with Chinese government officials”.

“The American people deserve answers, transparency, and accountability”, Comer also told the Washington Examiner.