Joe Biden unfit for a second term

President Joe Biden was already facing somewhat of an uphill battle in terms of trying to hold onto the Oval Office as former President Donald Trump gains on him or surpasses him in a growing number of polls.

But now, he’s also battling headwinds against voters in his own party.

A new survey found that nearly seven-in-10 voters don’t believe Biden, 80, has the mental or physical wherewithal to last another term in office, and that includes a healthy plurality of Democrats.

The NBC News survey found that 68 percent of voters believe Biden’s not fit enough for another four-year term; that includes 43 percent of Democrats or twice the number as in 2020, according to “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

The same survey found a lower percentage of voters — but still a majority at 55 percent — felt the same about Trump, who just turned 77.

7 out of 10 Americans think Biden has lost it: "68% of voters say they are concerned that Biden does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president." pic.twitter.com/dIQmsEDDFt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 25, 2023

A survey published last month revealed similar findings and sentiments about Biden.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, a majority of Americans, by a 62 percent-to-36 percent margin, think Biden does not have the mental capacity to continue serving as president beyond his first term.

“Biden did, however, actually see a slight increase in his approval rating to 45%, up 4 points from last month. That indicates there will likely be a significant number of people who believe there are serious concerns about Biden’s mental fitness but will vote for him anyway”, NPR report said.

Trump, who is the current 2024 GOP frontrunner, did better, with 52 percent saying it was a concern compared to 43 percent who said it isn’t.

NPR added:

Biden at 80 is the oldest president in U.S. history. He’s been the subject of relentless accusations from the right about his acuity, but his age has also been a worry of Democrats, concerned about whether Biden gives them the best chance to win in 2024, especially if it’s Trump as the GOP nominee again.

Almost 4 in 10 Democrats said his mental fitness was a real concern as did 7 in 10 independents and, as expected, more than 8 in 10 Republicans.

Several key Democratic and swing groups saw Biden’s mental fitness as a real concern, including those 45 or younger (69%), GenZ/Millennials (67%), men (66%), those without college degrees (66%), non-whites (64%) and those who live in the suburbs (63%), for example.

“It’s a serious vulnerability that will have Democrats biting their nails as the campaign heats up and holding their breath with each speech, news conference and debate,” the report added.

Biden will be 82 on Inauguration Day in January 2025 if he wins reelection; Trump would be 78 if he becomes the party’s nominee and goes on to defeat

Biden in a rematch.

Last week, during a chatfest at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, D.C., former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was asked about Biden’s near-fall down some steps at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, a few days earlier.

“There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” Financial Times editor Edward Luce noted. “He didn’t use a railing, and Jill wasn’t there with him.

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?” he then asked.

“It’s a concern for anyone. We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations”, Clinton responded.

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it”, Clinton noted further, in a departure from other Democrats who have defended Biden by pushing back against criticisms regarding his age.