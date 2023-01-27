Joe Biden was expecting Trump’s assassination

Photo courtesy: Politico

In December 2013, Hunter Biden secretly accompanied Joe Biden to China on Air Force Two. At that time, Metabiota was doing infectious disease research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Following Joe Biden’s trip, Hunter Biden began aggressively investing in Metabiota, although it is anticipated that the “investment” was actually a way of gaining kickbacks from the company – both for him and his father Joe Biden.

Then Vice President Joe Biden was eagerly waiting for Donald Trump’s assassination days before or during his inauguration as the president. This report will give further details about this unpublished conspiracy as well as Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s notorious greed and corruption.

While we are aware of Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden gaining massive financial benefits from Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, so-called mainstream media is maintaining silence on another episode of Biden family corruption, where it was found that Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were receiving kickbacks from Metabiota, a company was then doing infectious disease research with gain-of-function proponent EcoHealth Alliance.

Hunter Biden was recklessly spending the cash he was receiving from Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings – where expenditures compiled on the hard drive of his laptop show he spent more than US$200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on luxury hotel rooms, Porsche payments, drugs and prostitutes.

Marco Polo, a nonprofit research group exposing corruption and blackmail has already released sensational contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Marco Polo is run under the courageous leadership of Garrett Ziegler.

Hunter Biden has admitted to burning through cash to pay for drugs and partying with strangers who routinely stole from him, and he struggled to pay multiple mortgages or keep up with alimony and child support payments to his ex-wife. In his autobiography, “Beautiful Things”, he says the money from Burisma Holdings “turned into a major enabler during my steepest skid into addiction” and “hounded me to spend recklessly, dangerously, destructively. Humiliatingly. So I did”.

From Marco Polo exposures, it has also been learnt, on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2017, Joe Biden gave the keynote address to the World Economic Forum, where from he returned to Washington DC on January 20, 2017 to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Immediately after attending the inauguration, Joe Biden returned to Wilmington, Delaware on the same day to the house where classified and secret documents were recently discovered. It is possible that prior to his leaving for attending World Economic Forum meeting, Joe Biden had asked his confidantes, including Hunter Biden to make sure, none of the secret documents centering his connections with Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings as well as his connections with Ukrainian oligarchs are left at the White House. Here people may ask – why didn’t Joe Biden shift these documents from the White House much before the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017. Reply is simple – even days before Donald Trump was inaugurated, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were confident that Trump will be finally stopped from taking oath as their “own men” in the intelligence agencies would “do something”. They even were hoping of Donald Trump being assassinated before the inauguration or even during the inauguration ceremony. Hillary Clinton too was aware of such conspicuous expectations. That is why, on January 19, 2017, when Joe Biden realized that Donald Trump’s inauguration is going to take place, he was shocked and at the same time worried about the stash of secret documents he had inside White House which would evidently prove his corruption and corruption of his family members. On January 20, 2017, Joe Biden had hurriedly moved huge volume of classified and secret documents from the White House to Wilmington, while investigators may not get hold of a major portion of it.

Let it be noted that that, in January 2017, Hunter Biden was a well-paid board member of Ukrainian natural gas conglomerate Burisma Holdings, which had for years directly benefited from energy assistance Joe Biden arranged for them. By now it has also been exposed by Marco Polo that Joe Biden was the “big guy” Hunter Biden had referred to his foreign counterparts asking them to keep 10-percent of the total amount of business deals for Joe Biden.

Joe Biden violated federal law

Back in 2014, Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between his father Joe Biden and business partner Devon Archer. Archer was also a Burisma Holdings board member. The meeting took place at Joe Biden’s West Wing office days before he traveled to Ukraine on April 21, 2014, with the first tranche of American taxpayer dollars that benefited Burisma.

It has also been disclosed by a whistleblower that Joe Biden violated federal law in 2017 when, as vice president, he secretly brought his son Hunter Biden along with him for his final White House trip to Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, and Davos, Switzerland, two locations where father and son could have potentially met business contacts such as Burisma Holdings or Metabiota – then involved in their illegal kickback schemes, Biden Laptop emails reveal.

It is now a huge question as to whether Joe Biden had retrieved documents related to his and Hunter’s illegal kickback business with them during this trip to Ukraine. Anyone can question – did 2017 White House trip into Kiev/Davos for Burisma Holdings and WEF led to classified documents stashed in garage at Joe Biden’s house?

Malfeasance in office is the crime of a public official, in this case, the vice president of the United States, using his office for the personal financial gain of himself or his family. That crime is investigated by a grand jury, as indicated in 18 US Code § 3333.

It may be mentioned here that President Joe Biden is currently under investigation by special prosecutor Robert Hur, who will soon impanel such a grand jury. The revelation that Joe and Hunter Biden visited the scenes of their crimes possibly to tie up loose ends, and where they may have come into possession of classified documents relating to those crimes should now become part of the evidence Hur presents to that grand jury.

Biden’s lawyers have revealed he was allegedly storing Ukraine-related classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC. Additional documents were found in the garage of a house Joe Biden owned and Hunter Biden had access to in Wilmington, Delaware.

Now with the discovery that Hunter Biden accompanied Joe Biden to Ukraine only days before the pair returned to private life in Wilmington, questions arise as to whether those documents were related to that father-son trip.

