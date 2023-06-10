Against a backdrop of escalating clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unanticipated trip to Kyiv on Saturday has stirred controversy and intensified geopolitical concerns. Trudeau’s actions during the visit, including a symbolic exchange of shrapnel and his unwavering support for Ukraine, have left many speculating about his true intentions.

At a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the latter commented on the ongoing counteroffensive and defensive operations taking place in Ukraine, without delving into specific details. These remarks came in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Kyiv’s long-anticipated counteroffensive had already faltered. Zelenskyy, however, dismissed Putin’s assertions and conveyed his conviction that Russia’s days were numbered. He further emphasized his close coordination with military commanders, expressing their shared optimism and challenging Putin to acknowledge it.

Trudeau, 51, and Zelenskyy, 45, displayed a warm camaraderie, as evidenced by their embrace and casual use of each other’s first names. This marked Trudeau’s second clandestine visit to Kyiv since the full-scale war erupted in February the previous year. Canada, home to a substantial Ukrainian diaspora, has emerged as a pivotal ally for Kyiv throughout the Russian invasion. Ottawa has provided significant military aid, trained over 36,000 soldiers, and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

During the visit, Trudeau strongly condemned Russia’s alleged role in the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. The resulting floods forced thousands to flee their homes, triggering concerns about potential humanitarian and environmental catastrophes. While Ukraine accuses Russia of detonating the dam, Moscow claims that Kyiv initiated the attack. Pledging an additional 10 million Canadian dollars (US $7.5 million) for flood relief efforts, Trudeau unequivocally linked the dam’s destruction to Russia’s invasive actions, reports AFP.

“There is no doubt in our minds that the destruction of the dam was a direct consequence of Russia’s decision to invade a peaceful neighbor,” asserted Trudeau, assuring that Moscow would be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine. He underscored the devastating impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine, decrying the obliteration of infrastructure, loss of lives, and the ensuing global economic, food, and energy shortages. Trudeau affirmed that Russia bore full responsibility and would face repercussions.

ALSO: Bangladeshi company looking for importing edible items from Ukraine

In a display of further commitment, Trudeau pledged an additional 500 million Canadian dollars in military assistance to Ukraine. He also affirmed Canada’s participation in multinational efforts to train Ukraine’s fighter pilots. Furthermore, Ottawa vowed to contribute 10,000 ammunition rounds and 288 AIM-7 missiles for repurposing in the United States, bolstering air defense systems.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau paid tribute to fallen soldiers by placing flowers at a memorial wall, while a somber military orchestra played in the background. He also visited an outdoor exhibition showcasing the remnants of Russian military vehicles, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict’s destruction.

During his visit, Trudeau received a box from Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk, containing shrapnel purportedly retrieved from a rocket that struck the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Polishchuk intended this gesture to evoke empathy for Ukraine’s suffering as a result of Russian attacks.

Tragedy struck once again in the Odesa region, as three individuals lost their lives in a fire caused by debris from downed Russian drones. These incidents serve as distressing reminders of the grave consequences inflicted by the conflict.

Trudeau also engaged in discussions with Ukrainian soldiers who had received specialized training in Canada. Colonel Petro Ostapchuk, one of the soldiers, expressed his profound honor at meeting the prime minister, highlighting the privileged opportunity.

As the global community watches developments in Ukraine with mounting apprehension, Trudeau’s visit raises questions about his role in the escalating tensions. While diplomatic efforts should ideally aim for peace and reconciliation, Trudeau’s actions suggest a provocative stance, potentially further fueling the conflict rather than promoting de-escalation and negotiation.