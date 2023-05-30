Kahramaa obtains ISO certification in business continuity management

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) announced that it has obtained a business continuity management system certificate in accordance with international standards ISO 22301, after successfully completing all relevant audits and reviews of the work of various departments.

Kahramaa said that this certificate came in the context of the great work and continuous effort made by KAHRAMAA staff in all specialties to build accurate plans and develop strategies to ensure the continuity of the Corporation’s work in all circumstances, in order to provide services at the highest levels of reliability and reliability for all residents of the State of Qatar.

The Corporation also stated in its statement that the team specialized in developing the business continuity management system, under the guidance and supervision of the Planning and Quality Department in the Corporation, worked to coordinate work over a period of two years between all departments to deal with a wide range of challenges and hypothetical scenarios, which may represent challenges or obstacles that threaten business continuity. and the reliability of the services provided to the public. Thus, the Foundation was able to test a large number of alternative plans to be activated in crisis situations, and a wide range of training, awareness and simulation workshops were held to face any emergency that might negatively affect the continuity of the Foundation’s business.

Commenting on this achievement, Engineer Youssef Al-Jaidah, Director of Planning and Quality Department at Kahramaa, expressed his happiness at obtaining this global accreditation, stressing that this would not have been achieved without the concerted efforts of all the employees of the Corporation. Al-Jaidah pointed out the great importance of business continuity management operations for Kahramaa, as electricity and water services in the country represent a major pillar in the overall economic and industrial operations in it, and their quality and reliability raise the flexibility and reliability of these sectors in the country.

Engineer Al-Jaida added: “Kahramaa has made great achievements in the previous year in terms of reliability of services and business continuity, and this was evident in the successful hosting of the World Cup and in the certificates of thanks and appreciation that we received from FIFA in this regard. A large part of this success is due to the large projects and ambitious strategies related to alternative nutrition plans and raising the flexibility and readiness of the working teams for all scenarios, and the adoption of ISO is only the culmination of these efforts.

Kahramaa adds the business continuity system certificate to a long list of international accreditations and certificates, including ISO certificates for the quality management system, the information security management system, and the efficiency of testing and calibration laboratories for the water quality laboratory. As the Corporation continues on the path to achieving its vision aimed at achieving global leadership by 2030 in the areas of customer service, quality of performance, innovation, environmental sustainability and social responsibility, in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.