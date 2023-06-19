Kahramaa surveys customers’ satisfaction with a comprehensive questionnaire

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) announced the launch of a comprehensive questionnaire to determine the extent of its subscribers’ satisfaction with the quality of services provided by the Corporation in the State of Qatar. This announcement came within the framework of the Corporation’s commitment to place subscribers at the heart of the decision-making process, to ensure that their needs are met at the highest levels at all times.

In its statement issued yesterday, the Corporation indicated the great importance of this announcement, as the expanded annual surveys of this kind provide sufficient information for KAHRAMAA staff to get acquainted with the opinions of subscribers and measure their confidence in the services provided, and ensure their comfort and the efficient and speedy conduct of their work, which provides the necessary basis for work to bridge All gaps and raising the level of subscribers’ experience to the highest levels of satisfaction globally. The Foundation stated that the questionnaire is planned to be published throughout the period between June and October 2023.

KAHRAMAA worked on designing and disseminating the questionnaire in cooperation with the “Nelson” consulting company, as the authority authorized to conduct the required survey operations on behalf of the institution. The questionnaire targets various segments of subscribers, whether residential, commercial or institutional, as well as major subscribers and industrial entities in the country.

The Corporation seeks, through the questionnaire, to obtain information and opinions of consultants and contractors working in the electricity sector in the country, who represent the subscribers and act on their behalf in the work of building permits and the process of connecting the service, in order to identify the extent of their satisfaction with the efficiency of the Corporation in planning and implementing these vital operations.

Commenting on this announcement, Eng. Youssef Al-Jaidah, Director of Planning and Quality Department at Kahramaa, said that the customer satisfaction survey is an essential building block in reviewing and directing the organization’s strategies and projects, stressing Kahramaa’s great keenness to continuously improve its services and provide a smooth experience at the highest levels of quality for all its subscribers. To support the great development of the State of Qatar and its global leadership in the level of public services.

Engineer Al-Jaida added: “During the development of the questionnaire, we were keen to reach an effective mechanism for comprehensive evaluation of the levels of subscribers’ satisfaction with all Kahramaa’s main services and existing communication channels with them, including customer service centers, Kahramaa call center, online communication channels, and Kahramaa smart phone application. And others, in order to reach an integrated picture of the extent of our success in meeting their expectations and providing them with services at the highest levels.

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation is considered one of the leading government service agencies in the region and the world, and its unique model in corporate management represented a criterion for the effectiveness of governance mechanisms in government institutions in the State of Qatar, as it operates through its customer-focused strategies in all operations of managing subscriber experience on Upgrading the level of services to the highest international levels, to keep pace with the great economic, social and urban development witnessed by the State of Qatar.