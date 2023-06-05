Karwa confirms its commitment to environmental sustainability

On World Environment Day 2023, Mowasalat Company (Karwa) affirms its commitment to preserving a green environment, and continuing to support and increase the initiatives it launched during the previous years to enhance sustainability and reduce its environmental footprint.

As a step towards achieving sustainable transportation, Mowasalat Company (Karwa) has converted a large part of its bus fleet into electric buses, to ensure that services are provided without carbon emissions and to reduce noise pollution.

All Karwa taxis inside cities have been replaced by a modern fleet of hybrid cars, which greatly reduce harmful exhaust fumes. The company has also launched its fleet of fully electric “iconic limousines”, and is seeking to convert its entire fleet of light vehicles into electric cars. Mowasalat Company (Karwa) always adopts the latest technologies and digital solutions to improve operational efficiency, which is also one of the most important factors for achieving sustainable transportation and a healthy environment for society.

Mr. Khaled Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of Health, Safety, Security and Environment Department at Mowasalat Company (Karwa), said: “We are absolutely certain that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. By applying sustainable practices and adopting innovative solutions, we strive to set a positive example in shaping a sustainable environmental future for the State of Qatar.”

As part of the Mowasalat Company (Karwa) endeavor to preserve the environment, the company follows an innovative approach to waste management, as it works in cooperation with its most prominent specialized partners to produce fertilizers and fertilizers from food waste resulting from canteens and restaurants in bus depots and accommodation for more than 4,000 employees.

The resulting compost is used to fertilize trees and plants in the residential city of Karwa, where the company encourages business personnel and drivers to plant their own green spaces. In 2022 alone, nearly 1,600 different trees were planted in the vicinity of all employee accommodations, improving air quality and quality of life.