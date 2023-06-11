Kinsberger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha

Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Doha has announced the appointment of Thomas Kinsberger as General Manager, succeeding Martin Schneider, who has held the position since the hotel opened in March 2019, and will continue his long career with Mandarin Oriental, as General Manager of the hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Thomas brings a wealth of experience to the role with over 20 years of hospitality experience across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He joined Mandarin Oriental, Doha in 2019 as Hotel Manager and has since demonstrated his exceptional leadership capabilities.

Thomas began his career within the group in 2008 when he joined Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage, and then became Divisional Manager at Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park, London in 2011, where he oversaw the entire food and beverage operations including the “Dinner” restaurant. The world famous as well as the famous Boulud Bar in London.

In 2012, Thomas took on the role of Director of Food and Beverage at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, where he successfully managed the food and beverage operations including 12 restaurants and four outlet stores. Subsequently, he was appointed Project Manager for “The Residences” in Bangkok where he led the team in opening 146 luxury residences.

Thomas has a passion for service excellence and has been the driving force behind Mandarin Oriental, Doha’s achievements.

With his support and guidance, the hotel has achieved a number of accomplishments including, for the fourth year in a row, a five-star award from Forbes Travel Guide and two consecutive years of five-star spa rating in 2023.

Thomas Kinsberger, General Manager, Mandarin Oriental, Doha, said: “I am delighted to continue to provide the outstanding service and standards that our guests have come to expect at Mandarin Oriental, Doha.” “I look forward to working with our passionate colleagues to delight and inspire our guests at every opportunity. Building on our strong foundation, we will consolidate our position as a leading hospitality company and a unique destination in the cultural heart of Doha.”