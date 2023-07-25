Kuwait National Petroleum Company achieves the highest profits in its history

Today, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced that it achieved “the highest” profits in its history, amounting to 1.016 billion dinars (3.32 billion US dollars) in the fiscal year 2022-2023, an increase of 198% over the previous fiscal year.

Wadha Al-Khatib, CEO of the company, said, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA): This increase is due to the rise in international prices of petroleum products, and the development of the company’s operational performance, after operating the environmental fuel project, through which the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries were developed.

She added that the qualitative leap achieved by the company through its new major projects was accompanied by an increase in refining capacity within the project to expand the production capacity of the two refineries, which aims to meet the needs of the local market and meet the growing global demand for petroleum products, in line with the strategic directions of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.