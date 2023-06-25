Launching the corporate digital call center platform

Vodafone Qatar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Corporation to facilitate their collaboration in offering a comprehensive artificial intelligence-based digital contact center platform suitable for all organizations wishing to modernize their contact center operations in Qatar.

This is the first application of artificial intelligence that the two organizations will jointly bring to the market.

By using this platform, call centers will be equipped with modern digital tools to engage customers through voice services, video services and other digital channels.

The platform will combine comprehensive yet flexible solutions, delivering best-in-class AI tools that support self-service experiences, direct customer engagement, agent collaborative experiences, business process automation, advanced telephony, and advanced fraud prevention capabilities.

Al Hababi commented, “A comprehensive, comprehensive and flexible contact center solution helps enable public institutions and entities to deliver great customer experiences by using the latest digital technology to enhance their ability to take a proactive approach rather than being content with a reactive role, which can significantly improve their efficiency.” .»

He added, “We are proud of our partnership with Microsoft, and through this cooperation, we will be able to achieve our common goal by contributing to the digital transformation process in the State of Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

For her part, Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Vodafone to provide digital contact center solutions that are enhanced with artificial intelligence capabilities from Microsoft Digital Contact Center to organizations in various sectors in Qatar.

She added, “This advanced platform is supported by the latest artificial intelligence capabilities, to enable institutions and companies in Qatar to transform their contact centers, reduce their operational costs, and provide exceptional services to customers.”