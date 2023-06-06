Launching the first electric car with Qatari intellectual property rights

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Transportation and in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, EcoTransit launched its trademark for the first electric vehicle with exclusive Qatari intellectual property, during a ceremony held on this occasion.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Engineer Issa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, Chairman of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation “Kahramaa”, HE Dr. Engineer Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi, Chairman of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs and representatives of government agencies, car agencies and related authorities.

This step comes based on the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Qatar National Strategy in its various versions, as the state seeks to bring about radical transformations in the transportation sector to make this sector greener and more sustainable, in line with the global trend aimed at reducing harmful carbon emissions caused by conventional vehicles, which contribute a high percentage. very environmental pollution.

During the ceremony, prototypes of the company’s VIM electric cars were unveiled. This pioneering achievement is a true translation of the country’s directives towards reducing harmful carbon emissions and the culmination of the company’s efforts to promote national innovation, support human cadres and develop local talents, in preparation for localizing this type of industry locally in the near future.

EcoTransit is the first Qatari company working in the field of electric vehicles and comprehensive sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure. The company has invested in owning exclusive intellectual property for a number of electric cars and buses in cooperation with its global partners, as a first stage to establish an integrated industry for light and heavy electric vehicles under the brand VIM. As investment in assembly plants and primary production lines has already begun, leading to the establishment of a semi-integrated industry in the near future.

The company also plans to invest in establishing the first center in the region for the approval of electric cars, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the country, in order to ensure that electric cars and buses conform to international specifications and their consistency with Gulf specifications, and to issue relevant accreditation certificates.

The entry of this ambitious company in the field of environmentally friendly transport solutions represents an important pivotal shift in the Qatari and Gulf markets, as it provides the latest technologies and innovative designs in the field of public, private and commercial transport, and its modern cars and buses offer a harmonious mixture between environmental sustainability, energy efficiency and beauty of design. In addition, EcoTransit has invested in the infrastructure of electric vehicles and its technological systems in order to provide comprehensive solutions for the electric transport system. The company is currently manufacturing mass transit buses of all sizes, assembling electric cars, supplying, installing and operating electric chargers and technological solutions related to this system.

Commenting on this important achievement, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EcoTransit, said: “We are pleased to embark on this interesting and interesting journey in our beloved country by presenting these innovative electric cars, as our main goal lies in In redefining the concept of smart mobility, and providing environmentally friendly vehicles that combine modern design, high specifications, and practical models that suit all uses, bearing in mind serving our environment and society and improving the quality of life for future generations by creating a healthy and sustainable future.

All the cars offered by the company contain advanced technologies and advanced batteries with smart charging systems, and a lot of advanced information and communication systems with full security. In addition, the cars contain a smart electronic link system with the available charging devices. Moreover, these cars take into account international and Gulf standards and specifications.