Launching the new electronic trading system

The Qatar Stock Exchange has achieved an important achievement and has taken a distinguished step within its strategic plan aimed at transforming Doha into a leading investment platform in the region.

The new systems and solutions that will be provided in the new trading platform are based on the same financial market technologies used in the London Stock Exchange Group, which are advanced, scalable and high-performance technologies, as they will include trading services, market data, data analytics and market monitoring. All of these solutions are based on a unified architecture as they share the same technology framework, data architecture and software engineering methodology.

This achievement represents a significant step forward for the development of the Qatar Stock Exchange by laying the foundations and rules to reach the desired goals in accordance with best practices and international standards in the field of trading systems, and in line with the strategic vision of the State of Qatar that seeks to develop the Qatari financial market and achieve investment diversification.

Mr. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Emadi, Acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, expressed his deep satisfaction with this important step, which constitutes a building block in the strategy of developing the Qatar Stock Exchange to occupy an important position among the advanced stock exchanges in line with the ambitious economic plans of the State of Qatar.

He said that the Qatar Stock Exchange is moving towards enhancing its liquidity by enhancing the maturity and development of our financial markets, which contributes to supporting the State of Qatar’s strategy to diversify the national economy, while providing market participants and investors with a wide range of investment opportunities, enabling them to access new and diversified financial tools to manage risks and benefit. of market movements.

Mr. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Emadi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, also expressed his welcome to the successful launch of the new trading system in cooperation with partners, and said that it plays a fundamental role in enhancing confidence in the market and raising the level of performance of available investment services and products and the level of control over trading, which helps attract a diversified base of investors. In addition to providing a trading platform capable of accommodating new investment tools, especially the derivatives market, thus both issuers and investors will benefit from the speed, effectiveness and accuracy of the technologies used in the new trading platform.

Mrs. Aisha Al-Mahmoud, Director of Information Technology Department at Qatar Stock Exchange and Project Manager, expressed her welcome to the launch of the new trading system, which she said would be a milestone in the development of the Qatar Stock Exchange as it would enable it to provide new products and services to a new group of investors and potential participants in the field of derivatives and capital markets. Mrs. Aisha Al-Mahmoud praised the advanced technological advantages provided by the new system, which contributes to enhancing efficiency and meeting the needs of the strategic objectives of the Stock Exchange. John Walker Robertson, Global Head of Asset Infrastructure and Markets at the London Stock Exchange Group, said: “We are proud to be collaborating with Qatar Stock Exchange to successfully implement our advanced and innovative trading infrastructure. The new infrastructure takes advantage of industry-standard FIX messaging and offers a wide range of features aligned with global best practices and standards.”

The new trading platform provides a range of advantages, including covering the trading requirements of the derivatives market and facilitating initial public offerings. The new trading platform is distinguished as a multi-asset and multi-market trading platform, and it is designed to achieve flexibility and high performance, as it provides solutions for trading in stocks, bonds and derivatives on one platform with high reliability.

The new trading platform provides comprehensive support for a variety of asset classes, including stocks, bonds and derivatives. It also provides a flexible methodology that reduces time-to-market and execution risk. The new trading system also supports the activity of market making, which contributes to enhancing liquidity.

On this occasion, the management of the Qatar Stock Exchange expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation, which was crucial to the successful launch of the new trading platform, as their valuable contributions contributed to strengthening the position of the Qatar Stock Exchange regionally and globally. On this occasion, the Qatar Stock Exchange honored all technology service companies, data providers and brokerage firms that contributed to the project, in recognition of their efforts and fruitful cooperation that played a decisive role in the successful launch of the new trading system on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The new platform provides solutions that combine Millennium Exchange trading technologies and Millennium Surveillance technologies, with the aim of enhancing the infrastructure capabilities of the Qatar Stock Exchange. The new platform will be able to keep pace with international best practices and standards, launch new services, and reach superior levels of flexible and high-speed performance. The new platform uses FIX messages and provides new features such as real-time portfolio balance checking services, handling of new types of orders, handling of various indices, trading oversight alerts, oversight of market makers, as well as integration with the custodian and market participants.

It is worth noting that the LSE Group’s technologies are used by more than 25 exchanges and financial markets around the world, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Singapore Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.