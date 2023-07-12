Launching the “No Objection” service to transfer ownership

The General Tax Authority’s outlets have been closed in all government service centers, and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau said in a tweet on its official account on the social networking site Twitter that, as part of the government agencies’ efforts to automate their services, we inform you that the General Tax Authority’s outlets have been closed in all government service centers. And he announced that the Authority had launched a new service that facilitates the process of requesting no-objection to transfer ownership, through a “tax portal.”

And “taxes” is an electronic system that links the General Tax Authority and its partners from the relevant government agencies, and the taxpayers (taxpayers).

The electronic tax portal aims to provide the best tax services and make them available effectively and easily. It manages, calculates and reviews the various types of taxes. It also helps taxpayers know the procedures for their transactions electronically, which contributes to achieving better results in general for the state. It also saves taxpayers time and effort to take advantage of The Authority’s services, the most important of which are: issuance of the tax card and appointment of the taxpayer’s representative.

The system provides integrated and convenient services that allow companies to verify the validity of tax returns and all required documents, and facilitate the process of paying taxes through an approved online portal.

In addition to companies receiving instant notifications and alerts regarding their transactions, with the aim of reducing expected errors when submitting new applications, it also saves time and effort in the event of the need to submit documents or documents required to complete previous transactions.

The powers and tasks of the General Tax Authority include the implementation of the provisions of laws, regulations and decisions related to taxes. Proposing draft legislative tools and policies related to taxes, and expressing an opinion on them. Preparing studies, research and reports related to taxes and related statistics, in coordination with the competent authorities.

Counting taxpayers, receiving tax returns from them, and examining them.

It also includes assessing and collecting the tax and financial penalties related thereto, in accordance with applicable tax laws, regulations and decisions. Preparing draft agreements and memorandums of understanding related to taxes, and stating their implications. Implementing the provisions of tax agreements to which the State is a party, in coordination with the competent authorities, and evaluating the results thereof.

It also includes examining taxpayers’ objections to tax assessment decisions and notifying them of its decisions in this regard. Combating tax crimes and taking all necessary measures in accordance with the provisions of the law, in cooperation with the competent authorities. And work to develop and provide all electronic tax services to facilitate taxpayers. And work to spread and deepen the tax culture and voluntary commitment among taxpayers.

In addition to following systems and procedures that reduce administrative costs and facilitate the process of tax compliance. Representing the country in regional and international conferences and meetings whose activity is related to tax affairs, in coordination with the competent authorities.

Imposing taxes is one of the most important ways to support government development in order to manage the economy and provide public services. Taxes are used to finance and support its development policies in the economic and social fields for the benefit of the public interest, and to improve the quality of public services in the fields of education, health services and others, in addition to strengthening infrastructure such as roads and projects of public benefit.