Expo 2023 Doha hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Italian Pavilion in Al Bidda Park, in the presence of dignitaries, government officials and those interested in climate issues.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of His Excellency Mr. Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar, inaugurating the Italian participation in Expo 2023 Doha by laying the “foundation stone” for the Italian Pavilion, in the presence of Mrs. Paola Lisi, Trade Commissioner, His Excellency Mr. Badr Al Dafa, Commissioner-General of Expo 2023 Doha, Mr. Khaled Al-Sindi, Director of the International Coordination Department at the Expo, and a number of personalities from both sides.

The ceremony records Italy’s participation in the first inaugural A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in the State of Qatar and the Middle East and North Africa region, and highlights Italy’s commitment to modernizing agriculture and promoting sustainability and technological innovation, which is in line with the climate strategy advocated by the State of Qatar to advance progress and enhance global food security.

His Excellency Mr. Badr Al Dafa stressed the importance of the Italian participation, saying: “We are pleased to welcome our Italian partners to Expo 2023 in Doha, and there is no doubt that Italy is known for the progress it has made in terms of sustainable production to meet global food needs. And as our partners, we are confident that their participation carries a valuable addition to the exhibition, and gives visitors an in-depth knowledge of the pressing global climate issue.”

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State, affirmed, “Italy’s presence at Expo 2023 Doha represents our commitment to the Expo mission, which includes managing dry lands, eliminating hunger, and promoting sustainability. Doha will host the first horticultural exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region, whose extended geographical focus converges with the core of our foreign policy. “This focus is reflected in the “Development and Migration Conference” hosted in Rome on July 23, chaired by our Prime Minister, Ms. Gorga Mlouny.

He pointed out that Rome is hosting the United Nations’ 2023 “Moment of Food Systems Assessment” meeting, from July 24-26, which will focus on the international community’s efforts to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

He emphasized that these are the values ​​that have inspired Expo exhibitions throughout their 170-year history, as Italy played a central role in spreading the spirit of friendship among nations. We aim to further our commitment to the Expo agenda by hosting the 2030 World Expo in Rome. We hope that the “Eternal City” will be a link in the glorious history of the Expo, of which Doha 2023 will be a part.

Italy’s active participation confirms its commitment to the use of advanced agricultural technologies 4.0, which includes drones, sensors, the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence. Its participation in Expo 2023 Doha also highlights the strong relationship between Italy and the State of Qatar, and reinforces its commitment to global environmental sustainability, technological innovation and food security.

Expo 2023 Doha, which bears the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment”, brings together countries, institutions and individuals from all over the world to discuss the common and effective links between horticulture and environmental conservation in pursuit of a more sustainable future.