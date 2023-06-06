Lebanon honors Talal Abu-Ghazaleh by naming the Ghazieh Public School after him

The Lebanese Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, decided to name the Ghazieh Public School in southern Lebanon after the Chairman and founder of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global, Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, in honor of his long and continuous career in the field of digital learning and innovation, as well as in the process of digital transformation in Lebanon. This is the march in which he is making unremitting efforts to restore Lebanon to its position as a beacon of science, knowledge and progress in the Arab world.

The municipal council of the town of Ghazieh approved the minister’s proposal, in a decision issued by the council, supporting naming the “Ghazieh Public School” as “Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh School for Innovation” to be the nucleus of the digital transformation and innovation process for public schools in Lebanon.

The Ghazieh Public School in southern Lebanon was specifically chosen because of its special place in the conscience of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, who arrived in the town of Ghazieh as a refugee from occupied Palestine with his family when he was ten years old, and lived and learned there until he graduated from the American University in Beirut. . Commenting on this decision, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his happiness with this great honor from His Excellency the Minister of Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, stressing that everything he offered and is presenting to Lebanon is not an honor but a patriotic duty towards his second country and its kind and hospitable people. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed, “This is not just an honor, but a medal that motivates me to work more towards developing the education process in Lebanon, and overcoming all difficulties in order to provide technical tools and digital educational programs to all students in all Lebanese regions.”