Lebanon hosts the second Arab Forum for Equality in Food Security

On June 6, Lebanon will host the second Arab Forum for Equality, under the title “One Voice… Equality in Food Security”, which is organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), in partnership with the Center for International Cooperation at New York University. , the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, Oxfam, the World Food Program and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.

The two-day forum will bring together officials concerned with planning, social development, agriculture, economy, trade, and youth issues, in addition to representatives of regional organizations, civil society networks, academic institutions, international think tanks, and representatives of United Nations agencies operating in the region. Arabic.

The forum will discuss the trends and effects of inequality resulting from current global and regional developments, and will present innovative and practical policies to address inequality, with a focus on food security as one of its current forms.