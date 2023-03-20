Liberals melt down centering Donald Trump’s arrest

Liberals melted down Saturday over former President Donald Trump’s response to a potential arrest reportedly scheduled for March 21, 2023 Tuesday.

“He should be arrested. He should be indicted. And the charges that he’s being indicted on are minimal, as opposed to the charges that I believe he could have been indicted on”, Democratic Representative Maxine Waters told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart Saturday. “I don’t know what’s going to happen when he announces himself. It’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested”.

Trump predicted he would be arrested this coming Tuesday in a Saturday morning post on Truth Social. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg planned a meeting with law enforcement to coordinate the arrest on charges relating to an alleged US$130,000 payoff to porn star and reported mistress Stormy Daniels, according to Fox News.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week”, Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday. “Protest, take our nation back!”

“His overall defense is going to be to try to raise the civic cost of indicting him”, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow told Capehart. “He is trying to bring intimidation and pressure to bear against the prosecutors who are considering right now whether to indict him”.

Maddow also noted that former President Trump planned to hold a rally in Waco, Texas March 25, a fact commented on by former FBI agent and MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi.

“We have Trump already saying that he has a rally planned for Friday in Waco, Texas, right on the cusp of the 30th anniversary of a deadly standoff between a religious cult and federal agents where at least 75 people died, including three ATF agents”, Figliuzzi told MSNBC host Alex Witt. “All of this is going to stress and test our system with regard to lessons learned from January 6th”.

MSNBC guest Tara Setmayer called out Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for criticizing the potential indictment.

“The American people need to pay attention to who the Republican Party is, and continues to be”, Setmayer told Witt. “Anyone who thinks that Ron DeSantis or anyone else is going to swoop in and save the Republican Party and bring it back to a respectable party, they are deluding themselves. This is who they are, and you have a stochastic domestic terrorist in Donald Trump out here about to stoke violence again”.

