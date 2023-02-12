Lightning on Christ The Redeemer Statue signals, Jesus is about to return

The mysterious lighting that hit the statue of Jesus Christ towering over Rio de Janeiro in Brazil though might have surprised many, those who believe in Christ and also firmly believe – he will return on this earth have started saying, this divine lightning of February 10, 2023 possibly bears message to everyone in the world – Jesus is coming soon!

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world and a symbol of hope, love, and resilience for many people. Despite its iconic status, the Brazil Christ Statue Lightning has suffered significant damage over the years. In 2008, the statue was struck by lightning and its right thumb was destroyed. In 2014, another lightning strike caused damage to its head. Despite these challenges, the Brazilian government and local communities have worked to protect the statue and restore it to its original condition.

The Christ the Redeemer statue will continue to inspire people around the world for generations to come Lightning strikes can be extremely destructive, especially when it comes to tall structures like the Christ the Redeemer statue. The metal framework and antenna on the statue make it particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes during storms. While the statue itself is made of reinforced concrete and soapstone, the Brazil Christ Statue Lightning can still cause significant damage. The Brazilian government has taken steps to mitigate the risk of future lightning strikes, including installing a lightning rod system to direct the lightning away from the statue.

The Christ the Redeemer statue history is a famous monument located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The statue depicts Jesus Christ standing with open arms, symbolizing peace and love. It was designed by French sculptor Paul Landowski and built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa, with the assistance of French engineer Albert Caquot. Construction of the statue began in 1922 and was completed in 1931. The statue stands 98 feet tall and is situated on the peak of Corcovado Mountain, providing panoramic views of the city.

The Christ the Redeemer lightning damage, has suffered damage from lightning strikes multiple times over the years. Despite being made of reinforced concrete and soapstone, the statue’s metal framework and antenna have made it vulnerable to lightning strikes during storms. In 2008, the statue was struck by lightning and suffered significant damage, including the destruction of its right thumb. In 2014, another lightning strike caused damage to the statue’s head, and repairs were carried out to restore it to its original condition. On 10 February 2023 the Christ the Redeemer statue has faced damage because of lightning strike.

Due to the Christ the Redeemer lightning damage, The Brazilian government has taken measures to protect the statue from future lightning strikes, including installing a lightning rod system to direct the lightning away from the statue.

Brazil Christ Statue was formed on October 12, 1993.

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/7F8CWuGCrt — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2023

Lightning on Christ The Redeemer Statue and Return of Jesus Christ

When it comes to the end times and Jesus’ second coming, there seems to be some questions and confusion about what Jesus’ return will be like. Although we will never fully know God’s plan for the end times, He has given us promises about that time in His written Word.

Billy Graham once said that the end “will come with the return of Jesus Christ… That is why a Christian can be an optimist. That is why a Christian can smile in the midst of all that is happening… We know what the end will be: the triumph of the Lord Jesus Christ”.

And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.

The second coming of Christ is referenced many times in Scripture, with over 1,500 passages in the Old Testament and one out of every 25 verses in the New Testament mentioning the Messiah’s return. The large amount of material devoted to this important event underscores what God says in Amos 3:7: “Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.”

In short, the return of Christ brings about what is referred to as the kingdom of God in Scripture—God’s absolute rule over His creation, including humankind. To accomplish that, Jesus ushers in two different judgments, two different resurrections, and two different eternities.

When Jesus returns, He will be ready for war (Revelation 19:11–16). The nations will be gathered to fight against Jerusalem (Zechariah 14:2) in what we call the battle of Armageddon. But that will be the day Jesus returns: “His feet will stand on the Mount of Olives, east of Jerusalem, and the Mount of Olives will be split in two from east to west, forming a great valley, with half of the mountain moving north and half moving south” (verse 4). It will be a unique day in the history of the world: “On that day there will be neither sunlight nor cold, frosty darkness . . . a day known only to the Lord—with no distinction between day and night. When evening comes, there will be light” (verses 6–7). God’s enemies will be defeated, and the Antichrist and the false prophet will be “thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur” (Revelation 19:20). Jesus will set up His kingdom, and “The Lord will be king over the whole earth” (Zechariah 14:9).

In establishing His kingdom on earth, Jesus will first set up a judgment for those who are still alive after the tribulation and who are on the earth at the time of the second coming. This is referred to as the “judgment of the sheep and the goats” or “judgment of the nations” (Matthew 25:31–46). Those who survive this judgment will remain on earth and enjoy a time of peace and prosperity with Christ for 1,000 years (referred to as the millennium; see Revelation 20:4–6). Those who are found guilty in this judgment are cursed and consigned to “the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 25:41). Satan is bound and forbidden to act during the millennium (Revelation 20:1–3).

During this time there will also be a resurrection of all believers in God (Revelation 20:4–6). These resurrected believers will join believers who are alive at the time of Christ’s coming and those Christ brings with Him from heaven, and all will live with Jesus during His 1,000-year earthly reign.

At the end of the millennium, Satan will be released, and one final battle will occur, which will rapidly be won by Christ (Revelation 20:7–9). Satan is then permanently consigned to the lake of fire. At this point the second resurrection will occur, and another judgment. Unbelievers will be resurrected and judged at what is referred to as the great white throne judgment; based on their works, they will be assigned to the lake of fire (Revelation 20:11–15).

So, the return of Jesus will usher in two different eternities—one with God and one without Him. This truth is captured in two verses in the book of Malachi: “Surely the day is coming; it will burn like a furnace. All the arrogant and every evildoer will be stubble, and the day that is coming will set them on fire. . . . Not a root or a branch will be left to them. But for you who revere my name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its rays. And you will go out and frolic like well-fed calves” (Malachi 4:1–2).

What happens when Jesus returns? Evil is defeated, the earth is restored, and God wins. Your response to Jesus’ return depends on your relationship with Him. It will either be, as John MacArthur calls it, “the greatest calamity in all of human history” or the fulfillment of the Blessed Hope (Titus 2:13). Faith in Christ makes the difference. “But when the Son of Man returns, how many will he find on the earth who have faith?” (Luke 18:8, NLT).

Please follow BLiTZ on Google News Channel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

