Lisha Bank appoints Mohammed Ismail Al-Emadi as the new CEO of the bank

Lisha Bank LLC (Public) (“The Bank” or “Lesha Bank”), as part of its commitment to achieving its vision, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi as the new CEO, who will officially assume his position in July 2023, to succeed the previous CEO, Abdulrahman Tutunji.

During his tenure, the former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulrahman Tutunji, formed a cohesive team with a high level of experience and professionalism while developing the investment portfolio of the Bank. His contributions have improved the Bank’s performance so that it is ready to continue its strategic path.

Mohammed Al-Emadi has more than sixteen years of experience in various banking sectors, including corporate and retail banking, and private, international and investment banking services. Given his deep experience in the sector, his exceptional leadership, and his focus on innovation, service improvement and operational excellence, the new CEO is expected to enhance collaboration with stakeholders as he continues to shape the future direction of the bank.

It is noteworthy that Muhammad Ismail Al-Emadi, and before joining Lisha Bank, held the position of Head of Business Sector for the group at Masraf Al Rayan, where his leadership had a prominent and essential role in the success of the bank. He is also currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oryx Corniche Development Company Q.P.S.C.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lisha Bank, said: “We welcome Mohammed Al-Emadi to join Lisha Bank. We are certain that his extensive experience and clear leadership will contribute to enhancing our continuous growth to reach new heights of success. In addition, his value-based leadership approach will ensure the smooth implementation of strategic priorities. We also express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Abdul Rahman Tutunji for his dedication and hard work during his tenure as CEO of the Bank, whose directives and guidance played an effective role in achieving profit for the Bank, enhancing its flexibility and diversifying its investment portfolio.

Mr. Tutonji’s contributions have laid a strong foundation and we look forward to further growth and solidarity under the leadership of our new CEO, Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi.”

For his part, the new CEO of Lesha Bank, Mr. Mohamed Ismail Al-Emadi, commented: “It is an honor for me to assume the leadership of Lesha Bank, one of the leading investment banks in Qatar, and I will strive, alongside our dedicated team and respected stakeholders, to complete what was previously established by Mr. Abdul Rahman Totonji and launch In the next chapter of our strategic journey.

Lisha Bank LLC (public) is the first independent Sharia-compliant investment bank licensed by the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange under the symbol (QSE: QFBQ).