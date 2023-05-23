LuLu Group International Receives Appreciation Award in “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative in Dubai”

The Qatar CSR Awards were presented to several organizations during the awards ceremony that was held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel & Resort on Thursday 18 May 2023. Dr. Mohammad Altaf, Director of Lulu Group International, received the Appreciation Award in “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative in Dubai”. The retail sector from Dr. Saif Ali Al-Hajri, CEO of the National Program for Corporate Social Responsibility in Qatar.

The Qatar National CSR Program is a pioneering academic initiative hosted by Qatar University since 2015 under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister, in partnership with ministries, governmental and non-governmental bodies, academics, multinational companies and the business sector with the aim of advancing the corporate community. Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Qatar CSR Award is a prestigious program designed to honor organizations and individuals who prioritize corporate responsibility in their business practices and operations. By embracing corporate social responsibility principles, these entities strive to make a positive impact on stakeholders and tackle significant social challenges through sustainable and innovative solutions.

It is known that the Lulu International Group (Lulu Hypermarket) participated in many major activities towards social responsibility in partnerships with community, charitable, environmental and awareness institutions.