LuLu Hypermarket launches the British Food Festival

Leading hypermarket chain LuLu Group launched British Food Week at its outlets across the country. It’s time to enjoy the best of British food traditions this summer at Lulu’s British Food Festival. The week-long culinary journey was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. John Wilkes, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar, at LuLu Mall, Giardino – The Pearl Island.

The event was attended by the International Director of Lulu Group, Dr. Mohammed Altaf, senior officials from the British Embassy, ​​members of the Qatar-British Business Forum, senior officials from the Lulu Group, dignitaries from leading business groups in Qatar and others.

The popular annual British Food Festival, which runs until 24th May 2023, brings a variety of food products imported from the UK across LuLu stores and online and gives people in Qatar the opportunity to enjoy the exceptional variety and high quality of British food products and brands.

The British Ambassador to Qatar, HE Jonathan Wilkes CMG, said that the British Food Festival provided a great opportunity for the export of foodstuffs from the United Kingdom to Qatar. He said the annual festival has also created opportunities for consumers in Qatar to try out some new products and learn about brands that have entered the market recently.

“The festival hosts a large number of food suppliers from the UK to present their products to visitors,” said Wilkes. He said there is a high demand for good British products in LuLu outlets which attract more people who used to come there to learn about the new products.

Lulu Group in the GCC is well established to sell more and more British products. We are feeling very positive about the overall situation and the British week in LuLu is a good opportunity to improve our market presence and do exporting Speaking about healthy ranges of food products, Wilkes said that more people are choosing healthy foods, gluten-free, low-sugar and eco-products among Other things year after year.

He said Lulu and British suppliers are responding to the demand by providing products that suit their taste.

Director of Lulu International Group Dr. Mohammad Altaf said that Lulu has been holding the British Food Festival for the past 18 years to promote British products.

“Many new products have been added to this year’s festival. Altaf said that the import of Lulu Foods, which started with about 20 million pounds, has reached more than 80 million pounds, which indicates the demand for British products in the local market. He said that LuLu has established its own business center in Birmingham, UK, to facilitate the import of foodstuffs as part of its plan to support the food security program in Qatar.

Altaf said that the United Kingdom and the GCC countries are expected to sign a free trade agreement soon, which will boost the import of foods and other products from the United Kingdom to Qatar.

Altaf said, “This year’s festival is unique, as it witnesses the participation of 25 British companies that set up booths to display and promote their products.”

The festival will continue across LuLu Hypermarkets across Qatar until May 24, and shoppers will be able to make the most of the best of British summer food, from exquisite British cheeses to freeze-packed berries to teas, British organic milk, delicious yoghurts, and specialty breads. The offer will be implemented in all LuLu Hypermarket stores in Qatar.

King’s College Doha children added color to the opening ceremony with live musical performances.

The store is decorated with British flags and pictorial images of famous landmarks, creating a British atmosphere of architecture, culture and tradition.

LuLu Group’s award-winning logistics and warehousing facility in Birmingham supports their hypermarket chain, providing shoppers with a wide range of affordable British products, according to a press release.