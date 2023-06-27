LuLu Hypermarket launches the exciting “Let’s Connect” promotion

LuLu Hypermarket, the popular retail chain, officially launched its highly anticipated “Let’s Connect” promotion today at its D-Ring Road branch in Doha. The event was honored with the presence of respected Qatari influencer Khalifa Al Haroon, better known as Mr. Q, along with senior officials and distinguished guests.

The ‘Let’s Connect’ offer runs until 5th July and is extended across all LuLu Hypermarket stores in Qatar and the LuLu online platform. Benefiting from its wide reach in the market, LuLu Hypermarket aims to provide customers with exclusive deals and offers on smartphones, accessories and a wide range of internet products.

LuLu Hypermarket has dedicated a special area within its branches for Internet products, reflecting its commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving world of technology. By embracing this innovation-driven approach, the company ensures that customers can explore and experience the latest developments in personal technology, thus enabling them to stay on the cutting edge of mobile technology.

Mr. Sheejan, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, said, “LuLu’s innovative deals put customers in touch with the latest technology. The world of connectivity has never been more important, and technology has changed with the speed of light. The promotion brings the best of global technology advancements in personal technology for customers to keep up to date and stay on the cutting edge of mobile technology.”

During the “Let’s Connect” promotion, customers can enjoy great discounts on a wide range of branded smartphones and mobile phone accessories. LuLu Hypermarket is proud to offer discounts like never before, giving shoppers a unique opportunity to get premium quality smartphones at exceptionally competitive prices.

At the same time, LuLu Hypermarket Group, in collaboration with Kalyan Jewelers, ran an exclusive promotion titled “Win ​​1.5 Kg of Gold and Gift Vouchers worth QR100,000 from LuLu”. For every purchase made from the supermarket and miscellaneous goods section worth 100 Qatari riyals, customers get a chance to enter the electronic draw, where 50 winners have the chance to win 30 grams of gold coins and 50 winners get shopping vouchers worth 2000 Qatari riyals each.

As part of the exclusive Lulu promotion, every shopper who spends 100 QR or more will be delighted with a free gold voucher worth QR 100 and a diamond voucher worth QR 250. These vouchers can be redeemed to purchase exquisite jewelery from Kalyan Jewellers. This offer is valid in all LuLu outlets until August 22, 2023.