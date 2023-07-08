Lusail City continues its urban movement

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said that the Lusail City project will continue its urban movement during the current year, pointing out that the prices per square foot in that area have become at good levels for sale, in light of the increasing demand by investors, whether Qatari or foreign, to own apartments in that area. The area that witnesses great interest from the state by providing it with services, facilities and transportation.

The report indicated that work on the Lusail City project is moving forward with great strength, noting that the project is part of the great development witnessed by Qatar.

The report added that the Qatari Diar Company provides all facilities and encouragement to investors to invest in Lusail City, noting that it is an integrated city. Last year, the largest mall in Qatar was opened in the entertainment city, in addition to the opening of a number of entertainment projects, and these projects will contribute to attracting investors.

He explained that the design of the city’s services passes within a network of tunnels under the main roads, which means that any maintenance that may occur in the future will take place inside these tunnels without the need to carry out road excavation and re-paving works or disrupt traffic as is happening in many places now. Repair and maintenance will not affect the work or the ease and smoothness of life in Lusail City, indicating that Lusail City has a network for transporting gas through pipelines throughout, indicating that Lusail City was supplied with electricity through a main station in addition to substations that were designed and implemented underground. And inside the tunnels too.