Marco Polo to launch new website exposing Hunter Biden crimes

Marco Polo, a nonprofit research group exposing corruption and blackmailing I gearing up to launch a new website on June 1, 2023, that will serve as a repository for almost every image on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

According to a recent report by Jon Levine in The New York Post, the new website – BidenLaptopMedia.com will contain approximately 40,000 images spanning from 2008 to 2019 and cover everything from humdrum family vacation photos to crack-addled sexcapades.

The report quoting Garret Ziegler, founder of nonprofit Marco Polo said, Hunter’s many nude images have presented technical challenges.

“It has proven difficult to redact all the genitalia in a timely manner”, said Garret Ziegler, founder of nonprofit Marco Polo, which is developing the website and already hosts all of Biden’s laptop emails and texts in a searchable public database.

“For some of the videos, it’s taken my guy 20 man hours to redact all the genitalia”, Garret Ziegler told The New York Post.

The photos on the laptop have “never been released in full”, he said.

Marco Polo will also block out social security numbers, credit card numbers, and bank account information. “We are trying to be as transparent as possible”.

“The degeneracy is a big slice of the pie, but many photos on there are very relevant and have huge news value”, Garret Ziegler said.

A few photos will be held back — like mundane screengrabs of iPhone games. Captions or contextual information will not be provided. Marco Polo said they have “ID’d everyone”.

Ziegler said he would eventually find a way to host all of the laptop’s contents online publicly, including calendar entries, musings from Hunter’s notes tab, and videos — but that technical challenges have delayed the process.

“We’ve had to issue zero corrections so far in 18 months”, he said. “We are not going to put BS fake photos on there”.