Mark Zuckerberg submits evidence of Team Biden’s notorious censorship

Although Team Biden is talking about democracy, human rights, rule of law and freedom of expression, they in reality are worst form of dictators. This was once again proved when Facebook (Meta) founder Mark Zuckerberg, being faced with contempt of Congress charges turned over internal communications to the House Judiciary Committee which show how Team Biden forced the social media platform to censor and suppress information that did not fit the administration’s false narrative. Such indirect censorship policies have damaged independent news media such as The New York Post, Washington Times, Washington Free Beacon etcetera.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan posted the material in a social media thread on July 27, 2023.

THE FACEBOOK FILES, PART 1: SMOKING-GUN DOCS PROVE FACEBOOK CENSORED AMERICANS BECAUSE OF BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESSURE 🧵 Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

Included in the material turned over to the committee:

In April 2021, a Facebook employee circulated an email for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, writing: “We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the [Biden] White House” to remove posts.

In another April 2021 email, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s president for global affairs, informed his team at Facebook that Andy Slavitt, a Senior Advisor to Joe Biden, was “outraged . . . that [Facebook] did not remove” a particular post.

When Nick Clegg “countered that removing content like that would represent a significant incursion into traditional boundaries of free expression in the US”, Slavitt disregarded the warning and the First Amendment.

But Facebook’s First Amendment support did not last long. In another April 2021 email, Brian Rice, Facebook’s VP of public policy, raised the concern that Slavitt’s challenge felt “very much like a crossroads for us with the [Biden] White House in these early days”.

Facebook indicated it wanted to repair its relationship with the White House to avoid adverse action: “Given what is at stake here, it would also be a good idea if we could regroup and take stock of where we are in our relations with the [White House], and our internal methods too”.

Jordan also revealed that the Biden White House demanded to know why Facebook had not censored a clip from Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News. In response, Facebook was “ready to tell the White House that it had demoted a video posted by Tucker Carlson by 50% in response to the White House’s demands, even though the post didn’t violate any policies”.

James Jordan noted that the US Surgeon General intervened to ask why Facebook had not censored the so-called “disinformation dozen” — a group of accounts questioning Team Biden’s official COVID policy.