Masraf Al Rayan receives the Business Excellence Award

Masraf Al Rayan announced that it has been awarded the Business Excellence Award by Visa, the leading company in providing digital payment solutions globally. Being recognized for implementing and promoting digital card payment by tokenization via Apple Pay and Google Pay™. It should be noted that the Business Excellence Award granted by Visa is presented to organizations that demonstrate exceptional business growth, embrace innovation, and make significant contributions to the development of the payment industry.

Mrs. Rana Al-Asaad, General Manager of Retail and Private Banking said, “We are pleased that Masraf Al Rayan has been selected to receive this distinguished award from Visa. It is a certificate of appreciation for the efforts of our team and its perseverance in creativity and innovation, while adhering to the bank’s strategy, which mainly aims to provide safe, convenient and advanced banking solutions to our customers, and this appreciation confirms our success in achieving this matter.”

And she emphasized the bank’s commitment to providing the latest banking solutions and providing a unique banking experience to customers, saying: “We are keen to adhere to our efforts in this regard, and we would like to express our gratitude to Visa for its appreciation of our achievements, which increases our enthusiasm to strengthen our partnership in order to enhance and develop payment solutions.”

Masraf Al Rayan’s commitment and excellence in providing the highest levels of digital banking services resulted in a wide adoption of payment methods by encoding cards among customers, who were able, by providing this technology by means of Apple Pay and Google Pay™, to make their payments through a safe and easy platform,

For his part, Chachang Singh, Regional General Manager at Visa Company for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “We appreciate Masraf Al Rayan’s efforts in promoting digital payment and its commitment to adopting and implementing the latest technologies in the digital payment ecosystem.” He added: «We would like to note that Masraf Al Rayan, through its application and promotion of payment card coding services through payment wallets through mobile devices, has not only achieved a remarkable expansion in its operations, but it has also enhanced the banking experience of customers, including individuals and institutions, to be more seamless. Unprecedented flexibility.