Masraf Al Rayan signs a memorandum of understanding with Karti

Masraf Al Rayan announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Karti, a prominent startup in the field of financial technology. This strategic partnership represents a milestone in the bank’s commitment to bringing about an upward development in the financial technology sector and providing innovative digital solutions accordingly.

Through this cooperation, Masraf Al Rayan will unite its efforts with Karti by harnessing their expertise and resources to promote pioneering developments in the financial technology sector, redefine the industry in accordance with global developments in this sector, and empower individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to make appropriate financial decisions based on knowledge and knowledge.

Mrs. Rana Al-Asaad, General Manager of Retail Banking and Private Banking at Masraf Al Rayan, said, “We are pleased to announce our strategic alliance with Karti, which is perfectly in line with our unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and providing exceptional services to our valued customers. By integrating our comprehensive experience with Qrti’s cutting-edge technology, our goal is to enhance the future of the financial technology sector; Accordingly, we are fully committed to making significant improvements that will positively impact the lives of individuals and customers.”

Mohamed Suleiman, co-founder of Karti, said, “This partnership represents a new chapter for Karti, and we are excited to embark on this journey with Masraf Al Rayan, the prominent bank in the banking sector. Finance with confidence.

He added that we are confident that Masraf Al Rayan’s extensive experience and resources will accelerate our growth and enable us to provide greater value to our customers. By joining forces, we aim to drive innovation in FinTech, enhance customer experiences, and shape the future of the financial landscape.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Hamad Salem Mujeigir, Executive Director of Business Consulting and Incubation at Qatar Development Bank, who expressed his appreciation for the cooperation, saying: “The Qatar Financial Technology Center of Qatar Development Bank was established out of its recognition of the huge scope of entrepreneurial potential in Qatar and the importance of establishing an infrastructure Supportive of enabling the growth of the local startup ecosystem. It is encouraging to see how platforms such as Karti have been enabled by the support of the Qatar Finance Center to forge partnerships with local institutions and take the next step in their journey towards providing innovative digital-first solutions. This is an encouraging and exciting development in the regional fintech landscape, and we thank Masraf Al Rayan for giving our emerging startups the opportunity to realize their potential.”

It should be noted that this strategic alliance between Masraf Al Rayan and Karti paves the way for a transformative journey towards reshaping the financial technology industry. It will focus on developing revolutionary solutions, pioneering new technologies, and enabling users to achieve financial well-being.