Masraf Al Rayan supports national talents

Masraf Al Rayan welcomed a delegation of outstanding and talented students from Qatar University. The visit provided an excellent platform for the students to communicate with the bank’s executive management and gain valuable insights into the banking industry. The meeting began with a warm welcome at the bank’s headquarters from representatives of Masraf Al Rayan, who expressed their happiness with this cooperation. The students were then taken to a dedicated training room, where discussions and interactions took place throughout the day.

Welcoming the students, Mr. Hamad Al-Kubaisi, Head of the Human Resources Sector of Masraf Al Rayan Group, spoke, noting the importance of cooperation between the academic and institutional sectors, as he said: “We, at Masraf Al Rayan, believe in the potential of young minds and are committed to nurturing national talents.

He added, “Through partnerships with prestigious institutions such as Qatar University, we aim to create an ecosystem where knowledge and innovation thrive.”

The visit was full of lively discussions and informative Q&A sessions, where the students had the opportunity to communicate directly with the bank’s executive management and heads of various departments, which gave them an introduction to the bank’s operations as well as potential career paths within the industry.

Iman Al Nuaimi, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications at Masraf Al Rayan, said: “We at Masraf Al Rayan, under the supervision of the CEO and management, have a clear strategy to work with young people in Qatar and guide them towards the right path, as the bank acts as a gateway that provides valuable services and job opportunities in this sector. vital». She added: “We are very proud of this collaboration, and it was an honor to work with the students on their projects, which showed their hard work and dedication and we can only wish them the best of luck in their endeavours. I am also pleased to extend my sincere thanks to the students and Dr. Dalia for their active participation and valuable contributions.”

During the meeting, Dr. Dalia Farrag, Professor of Marketing and Student Project Supervisor at Qatar University, was honored for her valuable contributions, and Masraf Al Rayan presented her with a special gift as an expression of gratitude. The bank also singled out the students with special gifts, as an expression of appreciation for their determination and determination to achieve and excel.

For her part, Dr. Dalia Farrag said: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Masraf Al Rayan for their outstanding cooperation and support. By all accounts, it has been wonderful working together in this collaboration, and Qatar University is pleased to contribute to such a fruitful exchange of ideas. The dedication and commitment shown by Masraf Al Rayan in nurturing young talent and fostering a strong relationship with Qatar University is commendable; Accordingly, on behalf of the students and Qatar University, I extend my sincere thanks for their active participation, valuable insights and an honor of which I am most proud. Undoubtedly, this collaboration has enriched our students’ understanding of the banking industry and opened up superior possibilities for their future careers.”