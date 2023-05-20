Mazaya launches the Voya Tower project at the waterfront in Lusail City

Mazaya Real Estate Development Company, in partnership with Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company, announced the launch of the Voya Tower project at the waterfront. It is a high-end residential tower characterized by its modern design, stunning views of the Lusail waterfront, and its various facilities.

The Voya Tower allows easy access to all tourist, entertainment and service facilities in the city, and the tower is completely distinguished from the rest of the buildings in the area with its distinctive exterior design. As for its interior design, it includes a large number of common spaces, gardens, and private balconies that provide the building with wonderful views of the Lusail waterfront.

In a speech about this step, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani, member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Mazaya, said, “The launch of the VOYA residential project is in response to the continuous and growing demand for quality housing projects that provide a more distinguished and luxurious life. He added, “The company is preparing to launch a variety of projects in Qatar and the Gulf countries. Stressing that the company’s vision towards investing in the Qatari real estate sector is based on the Qatar National Vision 2030, which Mazaya is very keen to support through projects that contribute to meeting the needs of the country’s real estate market.

Sheikh Faisal bin Fahd Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company, expressed his gratitude for this initiative, saying, “The launch of the Voya waterfront project comes amid an atmosphere of great optimism about the future of the real estate market in the Gulf countries in general and the State of Qatar in particular, as it is one of the destinations Modern housing is the fastest growing in the world and a center for thriving and developed projects and investments. In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, we will continue our path towards providing modern housing in order to grant residents and investors luxury at the highest standards and meet their needs at all levels to achieve sustainable development and pass it on through generations. The VOYA residential tower project includes 119 residential units, ranging from apartments and chalets, offered for sale. The residential units are distinguished by their modern and practical design, and they vary from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Some of them also have balconies with a wonderful view of the Lusail waterfront. The tower provides comprehensive amenities such as outdoor activities, swimming pools, gym and health club, as well as direct access to the beach for recreation and marine sports.

The launch of the VOYA residential tower comes after completing all legal procedures and obtaining all required approvals from the concerned authorities, so that both Mazaya and Al Namaa Company were keen to present the complete and comprehensive designs for the project and obtain the final official approvals before its launch, in order to ensure that the information and details of the project are clear and final. for clients and investors. The VOYA project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.