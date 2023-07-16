Mazaya Real Estate Development wins the International Award for Excellence

Mazaya Real Estate Development Company was able to achieve a new achievement that enhances its role as one of the most prominent companies committed to social responsibility.

The company won the “International Award for Excellence in the Field of Social Responsibility Practices” as part of the activities of the International Scientific Conference on Social Responsibility for the year 2023 AD, which reflects its continuous dedication to developing society and promoting sustainable development.

The award confirms Mazaya Company’s commitment to fulfilling its duties in the field of social responsibility and its keenness to fulfill its obligations towards the society to which it belongs. It was honored due to its positive efforts in supporting various different community initiatives, and the company aims to continue to enhance its social responsibility and provide more initiatives to the community.

Mazaya Real Estate Development Company was founded on the values ​​of trust, excellence and commitment, and strives to achieve sustainable development, achieve customer satisfaction and effectively contribute to improving the quality of life. Winning the global award for excellence in the field of social responsibility practices enhances its position as a leading company in the real estate development sector and confirms its permanent commitment to community service and achieving comprehensive sustainability.