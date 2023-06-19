“Meeza” does not extend the “investor subscription”

MEEZA and QInvest – in its capacity as the Listing Advisor and Offering Manager – announced that there will be no extension of the subscription period for individual and corporate investors.

The company said in a statement that, in addition to the announcement made on May 29, 2023 of the intention to offer Meeza QSTP – LLC (Public) on the Qatar Stock Exchange, the deadline for the subscription period for retail and corporate investors is Monday, June 19. 2023 (the “Closing Date”), in line with the prospectus.

Electronic subscription requests (e-IPO) will be accepted until 11:59 pm Doha local time, while physical applications will be accepted in line with the working hours of the receiving banks.