Memorandum of Understanding between KAHRAMAA and Doha for Postgraduate Studies

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) signed a joint memorandum of understanding with the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies through its Center of Excellence for Training and Consulting, with the aim of building bridges of cooperation and coordination between them, to invest in the available opportunities and joint work in the fields of research and various scientific and training events.

The agreement extends for three renewable years, ensuring mutual benefit and mutual benefit for the two institutions. The first training programs designed under this cooperation under the title “Kahramaa Distinguished” will be launched this week, with the aim of preparing a group of managers and heads of departments in KAHRAMAA to fulfill the job competencies specified for the leadership path in the institution in line with its vision and goals.

For its part, the Foundation contributes, according to the memorandum, to providing practical and summer training for the Institute’s students, according to the requirements of their study programs and specializations, in addition to arranging field visits to the Foundation’s facilities and projects in the future. This agreement will also open a wide horizon for the exchange of experiences in the areas of administrative and institutional development between the two parties.

Dr. Eng. Abdullah Mohsen Al-Wahidi, Director of Shared Services Affairs at KAHRAMAA, expressed the importance that KAHRAMAA attaches to coordinating with academic bodies working in the field of knowledge production and scientific research, according to the strategy followed by the institution in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Wahidi added that KAHRAMAA works continuously and seriously to support innovation and creative thinking, and to encourage sober research and creative work, due to the positive impact of this approach.