Minister of Commerce and Industry inaugurates “Project Qatar 2023” exhibition

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, inaugurated “Project Qatar 2023”, the nineteenth international trade fair for materials and construction equipment and techniques, which is being held with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in partnership with the Public Works Authority, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The opening ceremony took place at the level of the exhibition, which is the largest and oldest building exhibition in Qatar, and one of the most prominent international trade fairs witnessed by the country. A large group of dignitaries and official delegations, including the Public Works Authority and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, participated in the ceremony and accompanied him during the opening round. , Qatari Diar Company, Qatar Navigation Company, and major private sector companies participating in the exhibition at the local level. On the international level, the inauguration was attended by Their Excellencies the ambassadors of the participating countries, who numbered more than thirty ambassadors.

For his part, the General Manager of the International Exhibitions Company – Qatar, Haidar Mushaimish, expressed the company’s pride in the confidence that the leaders of the concerned sectors and markets in Qatar and the world place in the exhibition, saying: “The construction market in Qatar today stands on the threshold of a new phase based on achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. It is a stage with which the focus shifts to projects to develop the industrial and social infrastructure in Qatar, as well as the integration of advanced technologies and the elements of smart cities in construction work in the country. Just as the Project Qatar exhibition kept pace with the requirements and trends of the market over the past nineteen years, and based on its long-standing heritage and its well-established role in this field, the exhibition will lead, with its contribution, this new phase in the Qatari market. The exhibition will continue to play a leading role in facilitating trade exchange between Qatar and the rest of the world, and providing a direct channel for the transfer and exchange of goods, services and experiences. The high-level crowd that we welcomed to the opening ceremony today is a clear testament to the value of the exhibition and its place on the scene.”

Project Qatar is the first and oldest business exhibition in the country specialized in the construction sector and other related industries. The exhibition offers access to Qatar’s burgeoning construction market as well as the potential to create new business opportunities with companies of all sizes. This year, the exhibition presents the Qatari industries sector to the international audience for the exhibition within a dedicated exhibition area titled “Industries Qatar”, in line with “Qatar National Vision 2030”, and as part of efforts to reach a wider audience and promote the products of local manufacturers. The event will focus more on the great achievements made by the State of Qatar in terms of expanding the local industries sector over the past years. The exhibition also addresses, in particular, the future of the construction sector in Qatar, by highlighting the technological innovations that will play an important role in the future of the sector within the “Smart Cities” pavilion, which includes a number of advanced technology providers with multiple uses in construction projects.

Engineer: Saud Al-Tamimi, Director of Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, said: “Under the umbrella of our rational government, we seek to achieve more achievements and follow up on the implementation of plans for implementing infrastructure projects within the framework of our pursuit to achieve Ashghal’s strategic vision, which is “excellence in the implementation and management of efficient and sustainable infrastructure.” .

He added that the Public Works Authority “Ashghal” is participating in the Project Qatar exhibition as a strategic partner, to showcase the authority’s achievements in infrastructure projects, and plans for the most important projects for the future. The authority’s strategic partnership with Project Qatar comes within the authority’s vision to enhance communication and partnership with various private sector companies that contribute to the implementation of projects in the country, so that we can cooperate with them in the future and keep pace with the rapid growth in all fields. Especially the construction sector, and because we in Ashghal are keen to enhance cooperation with the private sector and increase its investments in the implementation of state projects. By assigning government projects to him and providing him with new horizons for development.

Industries Qatar is sponsored by the Suhail Industrial Holding Group, the largest industrial group in Qatar currently in terms of the number of factories and the value of investment.

In turn, the Qatari Diar Company, the real estate development giant affiliated to the Qatar Investment Authority, which is implementing and completing more than 60 projects in more than 24 countries spread over 5 continents around the world with investments exceeding $35 billion, has chosen to participate in the “Project Qatar” exhibition as Exclusive real estate development sponsor, taking advantage of the occasion to introduce its projects and investment opportunities available in them.

The first day of the event witnessed the opening of the sessions of the accompanying conference, which takes place over 4 days, and each day’s sessions are devoted to a different topic. The first day, titled Q Invest, covers the most prominent investment opportunities available in the construction sector in Qatar, while the second day, entitled Q Industry covers titles related to the development of industry and local production. The third day, titled Q Tech, will be dedicated to discussing the role of smart technology in the construction sector. The fourth day, titled Q Green, will address environmental challenges and the issue of sustainability and green building.

The event attracts about 325 exhibiting companies, distributed among 120 international companies from 25 different countries, eight of which participate in official national pavilions, and 200 Qatari companies, led by major governmental and semi-governmental agencies and the most prominent private sector companies, as the Public Works Authority participates in supporting and sponsoring the exhibition. Strategic partner, Qatar Tourism, sponsor of visiting trade delegations, Qatar Chamber as business community partner, Qatari Diar, real estate development partner, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), main sponsor, Free Zones Authority, free zones partner, and Suhail Industrial Holding Group, industrial partner Al Saree Holding Group, the Platinum Sponsor, Midea Company, the Diamond Sponsor, Qatar Navigation Companies, Q-Terminals, Hamad Bin Khaled (HBK) Contracting, Abdullah Abdul Ghani & Brothers, the Silver Sponsors, Modern House Company, Hisense Brand Agent, Ventilation and Cooling Sponsor, and Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), the sponsor of the industrial consultancy, and Vodafone Qatar, the exclusive sponsor of communications, and Gulf Crafts, the brand sponsor, as well as a large number of media partners in the print and digital fields.