Modernization of thousands of housing units during the current year

Ezdan Real Estate Company revealed new developments in the comprehensive modernization plan that it launched during the past year, as the company announced its intention to modernize thousands of housing units with their facilities during the current year, including changing furniture and furnishings. refrigerator, and cooker)

The plan included the completion of the renovation of a large number of housing units and their facilities during the year 2022 AD in Al-Wakra, Al-Wukair and Doha.

Modernization operations include a construction aspect, such as painting the external facades of all buildings and repairing damaged ones, changing doors and repairing car parking shades, renewing the external walls of residential complexes, interior painting of all public corridors of buildings, paving internal streets and planning directions, and the external facades of the club building, the mosque and service buildings. For his part, Mr. Hani Dabash, Executive Vice President of Ezdan Holding Group, said: “We launched the modernization plan last year, and we have continued to work around the clock in order to achieve the desired goals.”

He added, “The plan resulted in the modernization of a large number of housing units and their facilities during the year 2022 AD, and the campaign changed the external and internal appearance of the housing units in terms of the internal appliances, furniture and constructions of the housing units – praise be to God – we received thousands of positive responses from the audience of Ezdan Real Estate.”

Dabash added, “The necessary allocations have been made for the plan to achieve its main goal, which is to reach the satisfaction of our customers. We have worked during its launch to ensure that it is comprehensive and felt by all residents. It came based on a comprehensive re-evaluation of all properties belonging to Ezdan Real Estate Company to determine the status of all properties.” The housing units and their requirements, between construction renovations, furniture, electrical appliances, air conditioners, etc., and therefore we launched the plan, which will be implemented in successive stages.

The group’s executive vice president added that the modernization plan has already ended in a large number of housing units, while it did not stop at that point. The time specified for the update, and we will inform our audience about the results and developments of the campaign at that time, which is proceeding according to a clear strategy aimed at providing integrated modern housing that suits the various segments of society.

It is noteworthy that Ezdan Holding Group owns thousands of real estate units of various purposes in Doha, Al Wakra and Al Wukair, and has recently announced its plans to launch the multi-purpose (residential and commercial) “Hadayek Al Janoub” project during the coming period, which includes residential apartments of various sizes and fully furnished, in addition to commercial outlets. The project provides a large number of parking spaces for residents and visitors, as well as mosques, children’s areas and swimming pools distributed throughout the project.