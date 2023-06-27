Most voters show concern about Biden’s mental fitness

President Joe Biden and his campaign got more bad news ahead of the weekend regarding voter confidence in him for a second term.

According to a new national survey conducted for NBC News, than two-thirds of registered voters, or 68 percent, said they have moderate to major concerns about Biden “not having the necessary mental and physical health” to be president, a staggering 17-point increase from when voters were asked the same question in October 2020.

“The new poll shows 32 percent of voters said they have little to no real concerns, which is a drop from the 48 percent of voters who responded similarly in October 2020, roughly a month before the November presidential election that year”, the Daily Wire reported, citing the survey.

The same survey found a lower percentage of voters — but still a majority at 55 percent — felt the same about Trump, who just turned 77.

A survey published last month revealed similar findings and sentiments about Biden.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, a majority of Americans, by a 62 percent-to-36 percent margin, think Biden does not have the mental capacity to continue serving as president beyond his first term.

“Biden did, however, actually see a slight increase in his approval rating to 45%, up 4 points from last month. That indicates there will likely be a significant number of people who believe there are serious concerns about Biden’s mental fitness but will vote for him anyway”, NPR reported.

Trump, who is the current 2024 GOP frontrunner, did better, with 52 percent saying it was a concern compared to 43 percent who said it isn’t.

Earlier this month, Biden appeared to require assistance leaving a stage after delivering a speech and ending hit with a strange statement.

Biden’s speech at the National Safety Communities Summit in Connecticut was on gun control, a favored policy among Democrats and certainly his administration. Before he left the stage, the president thanked the attendees for coming and said, “God save the queen, man”.

Presumably, he was referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, who passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland.

Interestingly, Biden attended her funeral in London, while first lady Jill Biden attended the coronation of King Charles III — which means the new saying should be “God save the king”.

“But the scene became even more bizarre immediately following the gaffe. Biden seemed unaware of where he should exit, pointing at the people off-stage and asking them where he should go,” the Western Journal reported. “Eventually, an aide came up and helped him off, and Biden awkwardly jogged across the stage to make an exit”.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Harris Faulkner discussed the fallout and implications of a nasty fall Biden took after he gave the commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

During a segment on “Outnumbered,” Faulkner said Biden “looked like a bug” after his on-stage fall, arguing that he presented a “very vulnerable, capitulated view for an enemy.”

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany began the segment by showing a photo of the fall. This led to the co-hosts taking turns slamming Biden and what kind of “message” that sends to the world.

“Well, I’m just gonna say it – just before that photograph was taken, he was on the ground with his heels and the soles of his feet faced the sky and it reminded me of when he had fallen off the bike, he wasn’t clipped into the bike, but he had his feet in the clips, he wasn’t moving, he had stopped, and he tipped over and he ended up like in sort of a bug position with his heels and his hands to the- that is a very vulnerable, capitulated view to an enemy”, co-host Harris Faulkner offered.

“And just knowing that our enemies see him like that and the soles of his feet and can’t get up on his own and that sort of thing is difficult”, Faulkner added.