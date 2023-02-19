Muslim continue converting churches into mosques in the US

While dangerous individuals like George Soros are funding and patronizing radical Islam, socialists and communists in the world, Muslims are continuing to convert churches into mosques, which can be seen as an alarming sign of Islamization of the West.

Dearborn, Michigan is home to the largest Muslim population in the United States, now Buffalo, whereas New York is fast becoming a serious contender for the same title.

According to Wikipedia, there has been a massive influx of inhabitants to Buffalo of Arab descent – mainly from Yemen. This has resulted in the Muslim population of the city to skyrocket. Wikipedia says, “Since the 1950s and 1960s, the greater portion of the Jewish population has moved to the suburban areas outside of the city, or to the city’s upper West Side”.

One may ask – why such a large number of Jews had to eave Buffalo’s inner city? Was is because – Muslim population was exploding? No one will answer this question. So-called mainstream media – or those corporate media cartels won’t utter a word about this as majority of them are recipients of Islamic zakat cash from the Muslim nations. It may be mentioned here that, the total amount of zakat (Islamic charity) fund collected every year exceeds US$600 billion, whereas a significant portion of this fund goes to media outlets.

In 1997, The Buffalo News reported that the Muslim Community was growing in Western New York. In 2016, ‘Middle East Eye’ reported that “Muslim refugees in Buffalo defy stereotypes”, and quoted Democrat Mayor Byron Brown as saying that “Refugees are helping the city grow after decades of decline”.

During 1900s, Buffalo was one of the wealthiest cities in the United States, as it was primarily known as a great railroad town, a center for steel and automotive manufacturing and its dominance in the flour milling industry.

In 1950’s the solidly Democrat Buffalo saw its population at a booming 589,000 and by 2016, with all of the factories closed – the premier city of ‘The Rust Belt’ claimed only 259,000 residents.

In 2022, City Journal reported that Buffalo’s middle and high schools teach students that “American society was designed for the impoverishment of people of color and enrichment of white people,” that “the United States created a social system that had racist economic inequality built into its foundation”, and that “the wealth gap is the result of black slavery, which created unjust wealth for white people…”

In 2002 the Buffalo area was put on an Islamic Watch terror list when the so-called Lackawanna Six were arrested for attending an Al Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan before 9/11. Lackawanna is just six miles from Buffalo.

Recently, Muslims in Buffalo bought Saint Ann Catholic Church and Shrine, built in 1886 by German immigrants just with US$250,000. But local media did not mention the buyer as Muslims. The purchase of the church, as well as a school and former convent, by the Downtown Islamic Center, was at first reported by the press and by the Diocese of Buffalo as a purchase by “a group of local business people and investors”. This attempt to hide the buyer went bust when the sale was completed in November 2022. At that time, it was announced that the buyer was Buffalo Crescent Holdings, a non-profit affiliated with the Downtown Islamic Center.

The Islamic Center announced that it had been looking for a worship space, as well as a 3,000-student school and college, a shopping plaza and a funeral home for Muslims.

Built by German immigrants to seat 1,200, St. Ann’s is an architectural wonder with its stunning interior of painted plaster and woodwork.

The church was closed by the Diocese in 2012 because of structural damages. The Buffalo News reported that St. Ann’s “will be at least the third Catholic church in Buffalo to be converted into a masjid, or mosque, for Muslim worship.

Darul Uloom Al Madania in 1994 bought the former Holy Mother of Rosary Polish National Catholic Cathedral on Sycamore and Sobieski streets. And in 2009, the former Queen of Peace Church on Genesee Street was purchased and transformed into Masjid Jami – another mosque!

The secular, liberal press refused to look into the deeper meanings of the sales.

What Buffalo News reported was that the deal was another indication of the steady growth of the Muslim population in Western New York – mostly due to an influx of immigrants, especially from Pakistan and Bangladesh, predominantly Muslim countries, and of refugees from war-torn areas of the world – Arab countries.

In the meantime, the Buffalo Muslim group is prepared to spend millions of dollars to transform the buildings that used to constitute St. Ann’s Church and Shrine. “We’re looking to put several million dollars into this in the next year, in the church alone”, Talha Bakth, president of Downtown Islamic Center, said.

Until now over 150 Catholic churches and parishes still remain in the City of Buffalo, while in the near future Muslims would buy most these properties and convert into mosques and madrassas. This is an alarming wave of Islamization of the US is getting intensified. Muslims are dreaming of Islamic conquest of the West – and unfortunately those seculars and liberals are unwilling to express any concern at it.