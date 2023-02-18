Muslim migrants in Sweden trap schoolgirls into sex slavery

While global jihadist outfit Islamic State is plotting series attacks in Europe and Muslim migrants in the United Kingdom have already enforced sharia laws in several areas in London, there is now new allegations against Muslim migrants in Sweden of sexual molestation and rape targeting “non-Muslims” while forcing schoolgirls into sex slavery.

Swedish newspaper Morgonposten in a report said, two Iraqi citizens in their 30s have been detained for kidnapping and raping schoolgirls.

According to the prosecutor, the three girls were drugged and held captive in an apartment.

One of the teenage girls managed to escape and reported it to police, which led to a major police operation in which the victims were rescued.

The girls aged been 15 and 16 years. The apartment is located on Strandvägen in Falkenberg, near Tullbroskolan, a junior high school.

Both the Muslim migrants have previously been convicted of, among other things, minor drug offenses and one has also been sentenced to eight months in prison for assault. Despite this, he was allowed to stay in Sweden.

Swedish journalists suspect, there might be more Muslim migrants who also are involved in similar crimes.

Commenting on such dangerous notoriety of Muslim migrants in Europe, eminent write Robert Spencer wrote in Jihad Watch:

Why does this keep happening? Yes, sexual molestation happens all over. But we see Muslim migrants involved in this kind of story is seen on a not infrequent basis. Why? One reason may be because such treatment of infidel women is sanctioned in the Qur’an.

In France, a Muslim quoted Qur’an while raping his victim. A survivor of a Muslim rape gang in the UK has said that her rapists would quote the Qur’an to her, and believed their actions justified by Islam. Thus, it came as no surprise when Muslim migrants in France raped a girl and videoed the rape while praising Allah and invoking the Qur’an.

In India, a Muslim gave a Qur’an and a prayer rug to the woman he was holding captive and repeatedly raping. And the victim of an Islamic State jihadi rapist recalled: “He told me that according to Islam he is allowed to rape an unbeliever. He said that by raping me, he is drawing closer to God…He said that raping me is his prayer to God”.

In India, a Muslim kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old Hindu girl, and forced her to read the Qur’an and Islamic prayers. In Pakistan, another Christian woman recounted that her rapist was also religious: “He threw me on the bed and started to rape me. He demanded I marry him and convert to Islam. I refused. I am not willing to deny Jesus and he said that if I would not agree he would kill me”. Rapists demanded that another girl’s family turn her over to them, claiming that she had recited the Islamic profession of faith during the rape and thus could not live among infidels.

Muslim notoriety in Belgium

A Muslim migrant man raped a 8-year-old child and impregnated her while he told the court, the girls was demanding sex and it was normal in his culture to have sex with underage girls. But the court sentenced him to 8 years in prison, while the prosecution appealed to Liège and asked for a heavier sentence.

According to media reports, on April 3, 2021, it was revealed that the minor girl was pregnant with twins. According to the expert opinion, she was eight weeks and four days pregnant. Conception took place at the end of January 2021, although she was born in May 2012. The stepfather testified that it was the mother’s fault that the girl had been raped because she had dressed her in skirts.

The latter explained that in his country, Syria, it was not bad to have a sexual relationship with a minor. He had stated, “I confirm what I said before the investigating judge. The little girl provoked me. They tell me that she is only nine years old. It is her way of behaving; in her mind she is older than her age. She asked me for it, I stand by the fact that the child asked for the sexual intercourse”.

The lawyer of the accused considered that her client, who had just been granted the status of a political refugee, had now become aware of the seriousness of the offenses. The lawyer pleaded for a suspended sentence as far as possible. “My client is willing to integrate into Belgian society”.

Integrate in Belgian society? Do the authorities know the number of Muslim migrants in the country who might be committing similar type of serious crime and would boast in the court that raping a child is allowed in their country of origin and their culture?