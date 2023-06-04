Nebras Power builds and operates a large power generation project in Uzbekistan

In the past few years, the investments of Nebras Power have witnessed a significant expansion in many regions of the world, especially the Central Asian region, such as Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan is the latest destination for Nibras Energy Company, as it focuses its first investments in this country by signing a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the aim of building and operating the Syrdarya 2 station to generate electric power through natural gas, using combined cycle technology (CCGT). / in the central region of the country.

The project, which is expected to enter production at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, aims to expand the global asset portfolio of Nebras Power, in addition to giving communities and cities across the country access to a reliable and clean source of energy.

The presence in Uzbekistan also confirms the position the company has reached, and the role it plays as one of the major energy companies in Central Asian countries.

Nebras Energy confirms its pride in obtaining this opportunity to develop and manage a large power generation project in Uzbekistan, and promises to provide technical expertise and large projects to support and strengthen the energy industry there.

In its first investment in Uzbekistan, Nebras Energy entered into an alliance with international energy companies, including the French electricity company EDF, and the Japanese companies Sogetz and Kyodo, where the alliance submitted the winning bid to build, manage, operate and maintain a power plant. Electricity with a production capacity of about 1,600 MW in the Syrdarya district, which is located about 150 km south of the capital, Tashkent.

The Syrdarya 2 project was contracted to provide power to the national electricity grid in Uzbekistan as part of a 25-year power purchase agreement. When completed, the station will be one of the largest power generation facilities in the country, and will contribute effectively to helping the country meet its growing needs for electric power. for the industrial and residential sectors.

Enersoc was also established to carry out the construction and project management works as part of the power purchase agreement. Nebras Power will own 33.3 percent of Enersoc, while the remaining shares will be divided between EDF, Sojitz and Kyuden. /.

The Syrdarya 2 project will be built according to international standards in safety and sustainability, and operations and maintenance will also adhere to strict standards and protocols for environmental and industrial emissions.

Construction work on the project began at the end of 2022, and it is planned to be completed, and the project will enter the commercial operation phase by the end of 2025, beginning of 2026.