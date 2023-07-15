New project contracts enhance the real estate sector

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: The large package of contracts related to the projects that the state is working to complete in addition to the new projects to be implemented during the current year, which are managed by the concerned authorities in the state is the main axis that will enhance the growth process of the construction sector during this period. These projects will contribute to the development of the infrastructure, education and health sectors.

The report indicated that financial resources have been allocated for the programs and projects of the Third National Development Strategy, and the necessary allocations have been provided to continue the approved infrastructure projects, especially those related to the development of new and existing citizens’ lands, as official data shows that more than 22 new projects at a total cost of 9.8 billion riyals will be seen. Al-Nour is among the spending scheduled to reach 64 billion riyals on major projects during the current year, and of these projects 14 projects, based on an assessment of priorities at a value of 5.5 billion riyals and 8 projects, based on new projects that have been committed to a value of 4.3 billion riyals, in addition to the planned spending For the sustainability of public facilities and infrastructure, which will have an important role in the post-World Cup stage, as the country has built an integrated infrastructure that will be a fundamental pillar for the development and prosperity of the local economy.

The report added: These projects will provide an opportunity for accompanying projects related to the real estate sector, and will reflect positively on the activity of the real estate sector through the development of real estate facilities such as housing, commercial complexes and mixed-use buildings.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects said: The sectors of building materials, cement, iron and related services will benefit from the positive effects of the contracts awarded for these projects, especially those related to the field of building construction.

The report indicated that this reality leading to the recovery of the building construction sector will continue during the coming years, coinciding with the tendency of developers and real estate investors to expand their real estate investments during the coming years, in light of the existence of legislation and laws and the establishment of new government entities related to the real estate sector that will contribute to enhancing the growth and activity of this sector. bio.

Al-Asmakh’s report said: The volume of spending on development projects in Qatar will enhance the growth of the building construction sector, which in turn will be reflected in economic growth, whether at the sectoral or macro level.

The report added: The rate of government spending is one of the most important factors leading to the growth of the real estate sector, pointing to the existence of strong competition in the contracting sector due to the huge sums of money that have been pumped into infrastructure projects related to development projects.

Land prices and transaction values

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said that the values ​​​​of real estate transactions witnessed a low performance compared to the previous week, according to the data of the latest bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice for the two-day week due to the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday from “2 to 6 July.” The number of real estate transactions recorded “32”, and the report pointed out that the values ​​of real estate transactions amounted to more than 552.677 million riyals.

The report indicated that the municipalities of Al-Rayyan and Doha maintained great activities in transactions in terms of the number of executed transactions and ranked first and second, respectively. The report indicated that the average number of transactions executed per day amounted to approximately 6 deals.

In terms of prices per square foot of land, on which deals were executed during the second week of July, the real estate index of the Al-Asmakh company indicated that it witnessed a discrepancy in prices, explaining that the average offer prices per square foot in Mansoura and Bin Dirham amounted to 1,380 riyals. In the Al-Najma area, “1,320” riyals per square foot, and the average price per square foot in Al-Mamoura area stabilized at “385” riyals, and the average price per square foot in the old airport area stabilized at “870” riyals for buildings.

The Al-Asmakh real estate index also indicated that the price of a square foot was recorded in the Aziziyah area of ​​365 riyals, and in the Umm Ghuwailina region, the price of 1,350 riyals per square foot was recorded.

The report said: The average price of a square foot was recorded in the Al-Thumama area at a price of “400” riyals per square foot, and the average price of a commercial square foot in Al-Wakra region stabilized at “1,450” riyals, and the average price of a square foot was recorded for both (Al-Wakra / buildings) and ( Al-Wakra / villas), “590” riyals, and “275” riyals, respectively.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: The average price per square foot in Al-Wukair area recorded a price of 210 riyals. The real estate index of Al-Asmakh Company also indicated that the average price per square foot rose in the northern Muaither area to record “300” riyals, and recorded in the Al-Rayyan area “310” riyals.

Al-Asmakh’s report indicated that the average price of a square foot in Al-Gharrafa region recorded a price of “375” riyals, and the average price of a square-foot width in Al-Kharaitiyat area recorded “380” riyals, and in Al-Laqta area a price of “300” riyals per square foot.

The report added: The average price of a square foot in the Al-Khor area settled at “210” riyals per square foot, and it was recorded in the Al-Kheesah area “295” riyals, and it was recorded in the Umm Salal Muhammad area “290” riyals, and in the Umm Salal Ali area it was “260” riyals per square foot. square.

Prices of apartments and villas

Returning to the prices of villas and apartments, the report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company indicated that the average prices of residential apartments in Lusail for a one-bedroom apartment are 1.1 million riyals, 1.3 million riyals for a two-bedroom apartment, and 1.9 million riyals. For a three-bedroom apartment, the report indicated that prices vary according to the area, area, and location of the apartment in the residential building.

The report also indicated that the average price per square meter in apartments located in the West Bay in Al Muajaji Towers is estimated at “11” thousand riyals, and there are certain data that may raise the price slightly related to “the location of the apartment and the view inside the two towers.”

As for the selling prices of new apartments in the Pearl project, it ranges from 12,000 QR to 22,000 QR per square meter, according to the real estate developer.

In terms of villa prices, Al-Asmakh’s report shows that villa prices vary from one region to another. The report said: The average prices of villas in Doha, Al-Thumama, Rawdat Al-Matar and Ain Khaled are estimated at approximately 3.6 million riyals for an area of ​​average size between “400 to 500”. square meters per villa. He pointed out that this price also applies to villas in the areas of Al-Gharrafa, Al-Laqta, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Azghawa for the same previous area.

The report added: The prices of villas decrease as we head north, as the price of a villa in Al Khor and Al Thakhira and its surroundings, for the same area, is approximately 2.2 million riyals.