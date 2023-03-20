Not the so-called third world, America is a ‘Banana Republic’

Commenting on the anticipated arrest of Donald Trump on March 21, Senator Eric Schmitt is a tweet said: “The reported upcoming arrest of President Trump by hyper partisan Soros prosecutor Alvin Bragg is some Third World Banana Republic lunacy and a very, very dangerous road to go down”. In another tweet on the same day Senator Eric Schmitt said: “The left’s conduct is similar to the conduct you find in a banana republic where the authoritarian state punishes its political enemies with criminal prosecutions in search of crimes”. Then is another tweet Senator Eric Schmitt said: “If this same behavior occurred in an authoritarian state, our own US State Department would condemn it. In liberal New York, evidently it’s politics as usual”.

Eric Schmitt is a Senator from Missouri from the Republican Party.

Western countries have grown a habit of branding every nation except for the United States and its European allies as “third world” or “Banana Republic”. In their eyes, America is the “greatest and heavenly democracy in the world” while most of the nations in the world – including Asian, African and American countries are either “authoritarian” or “idiots”.

While the United States pretends to be a secularist country, in reality it is a radical Christian nation, where the president is bound to take oath by putting hands on the Bible. Show me any other country in the world – any Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist nation, where leaders are obliged to take oath by putting hands on their religious scriptures.

When American currency says “In God We Trust”, it does not mean God of all faiths. It only endorses one God – the God of the Christian faith.

When Americans talk about “democracy” it actually is a cruel autocracy of a bunch of thuggish individuals in the White House and the US Capitol, who continue to target foreign countries under numerous pretenses, and in case of necessity, they use their cruel weapon of sanctions with the nefarious goal of cowing-down that targeted country and extract benefits and extort their natural resources. It is happening with Russia, with China, with North Korea and many other countries in the world. For thuggish policymakers in Washington, the only remedy for a nation to avoid being branded as “Banana Republic” or “authoritarian” is to surrender their dignity, sovereignty and national interest and become a subservient or concubine nation, similarly as Ukraine, Japan and South Korea – for example. Americans love to turn any country into brothels for their soldiers and want leaders of those subservient nations to become their slaves of whims.

Tensions in the Korean Peninsula are being nurtured by the United States for keeping Japan and South Korea under continuous fear of North Korean attacks. This is the way Washington is maintaining the presence of its soldiers in those countries and compelling Tokyo and Seoul in buying military hardware worth billions of dollars every year from Washington. While Korea is accusing Japan for committing sexual crimes on Korean females during World War II. But they do not say a word about their girls and females being used by American troops as prostitutes.

During and following the Korean War, the United States military used regulated prostitution services in South Korean military camptowns. Despite prostitution being illegal since 1948, women in South Korea are the fundamental source of sexual services for the US military and a component of Korean-American relations. The women in South Korea who served as prostitutes are known as kijichon women, also called “Korean Military Comfort Women”, and are visited by the US military, Korean soldiers, and Korean civilians. While prostitutes are mainly from Korea, there also are females brought from Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine for providing sexual comfort to the American soldiers.

Prostitutes servicing members of the US military in South Korea have been known locally under a variety of terms. They have been referred to as “bar girls”, “special entertainers”, “Korean Military Comfort Women”, “comfort women”, “hostesses”, and “business women”.

Yankee princess, also translated as Western princess, are other common names and literal translations for the prostitutes in the Gijichon, US military Camp Towns in South Korea. The term “Western princess” is being commonly used in the press, such as The Dong-a Ilbo for decades. It is also used as a derogatory term when referring to interracial couples, particularly those between a white male and Korean female.

No one knows the exact number of illegitimate children born in the womb of Korean females from American soldiers. Similar notoriety is also continuing in Japan by the US soldiers as a component of Japanese-American relations.

For the reason of Washington’s unwillingness in resolving the tension in the Korean Peninsula, Japan and South Korea will continue to remain under threats of hostility.

In a similar pattern, Washington now is eyeing on Taiwan and is looking for turning it into another subservient nation. According to media reports, the US has been secretly maintaining a small contingent of military trainers in Taiwan since 2020. The Wall Street Journal further said, about two dozen US special forces soldiers and an unspecified number of mariners are now training Taiwanese forces.

American soldiers are not only behaving as sexual predators targeting females in countries of their presence, on a regular basis, female members of American forces are falling victims of rapes by their fellow soldier. According to Reuters report, female US soldiers serving in foreign nations are at risk of being raped or sexually assaulted by fellow American soldiers.

Some of the female soldiers and officer of the US forces were warned by officers not to go to the latrine by themselves. One began carrying a knife in case she was attacked by comrades. Others said they felt discouraged to report assaults.

According to Helen Benedict, a journalism professor at Columbia University in New York wrote in a book: “The horror of it is that it is their own side that is doing this to them”.

One in 10 US soldiers in foreign country are female.

One such soldier, Marti Ribeiro, was a third-generation Air Force sergeant who served in Afghanistan in 2006 as a combat correspondent with the Army’s all-male 10th Mountain Division. Her story includes an account of being attacked and raped by a US soldier in uniform while guarding a post.

After completing the shift and not showering to substantiate the attack, she reported it to authorities, only to be told if she filed a claim – she would be charged with dereliction of duty for leaving her weapon unattended. She left the military.

This is just a fraction of the sexual notoriety of the American soldiers and officers on their fellow female soldiers and officers. Just imagine what is happening with the foreign girls and females!

So-called third world is not ‘Banana Republic’

On March 19, 2023, former US President Donald Trump announced that he expects to be arrested in the coming days on charges by Bragg, who is investigating whether Trump falsified business records by concealing his reimbursement of his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a US$130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Unlike in past years since he entered the public arena, several conservative members of Congress and “influencers” came to Trump’s defense as he charged that the move by Bragg, whose campaign was backed by leftist billionaire George Soros, was a blatant attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: “When Alvin Bragg first attained office, he made it very clear that, like many other prosecutors, there was no case against Donald J. Trump. Then the Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing him, and pushing him hard, and low and behold he said that there might just be a case after all. I knew what that meant — He was being pushed to do something that shouldn’t be done. He wasn’t willing to stand up to Soros and the Marxists that are destroying our Country!”

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in a Telegram post:

“No other person has undermined our democracy more than George Soros. Why is he still allowed to maintain his citizenship?”

Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., had indicted the former president’s family company and its top financial executive over an alleged 15-year-tax fraud scheme.

A prosecutor leading that probe, Mark Pomerantz, resigned in February 2022 after Bragg declined to charge Trump. Pomerantz has relentlessly pushed for an indictment of Trump and has publicly criticized Bragg’s decision not to bring charges. He even published a book about the investigation.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “There was no ‘misdemeanor’ here either. There was no crime, period. All of the many Democrat law enforcement officers that looked at it, took a pass. So did Cy Vance, and so did Bragg. But then, much latter, he changed his mind. Gee, I wonder why? Prosecutorial Misconduct and Interference with an Election. Investigate the Investigators!”

Lawyer and Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz wrote in a March 15 op-ed for The New York Sun that an indictment of Trump would amount to “targeted injustice”.

“It is no answer to say, as supporters of this ‘get Trump’ tactic are arguing, that Mr. Bragg is doing nothing more than fully enforcing the law on the ground that no one is ‘above’ it. If Mr. Trump or anyone else did the crime, they should do the time. But others have done things similarly to what Mr. Trump is suspected of doing, and no else is being threatened with prosecution”, Dershowtiz noted.

“It is in the nature of partisan selective prosecution that a target may well be technically guilty of some violation. The question is would he have been prosecuted for that violation if he were not the political target”.

A clean double-standard of the biased American judiciary

While Democrats and members of George Soros clan are pushing forward their agenda of intimidating Donald Trump for paying a US$130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, they are totally silent on the case of Bill Clinton, who paid US$850,000 in hush money to Paula Jones after she accused him of sexually abusing her.

In 1998, the Washington Post reported, “President Clinton reached an out-of-court settlement with Paula Jones yesterday, agreeing to pay her $850,000 to drop the sexual harassment lawsuit that led to the worst political crisis of his career and only the third presidential impeachment inquiry in American history”.

When it’s Donald Trump and involved a US$130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged consensual sexual encounter in 2006, the same Democrats want the book thrown at the former president and for him to be held in jail without bail.

Bill Clinton, who was also accused of raping Juanita Broaddrick, never faced criminal charges.

And about freedom of expression and free and fair elections? We are already aware how the federal agencies in the United States had nakedly intervened in social media posts centering notorious crimes and corruption of Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family. We hear allegations of the 2020 presidential election and 2022 midterm elections being “rigged”. US President Joe Biden and members of his family face serious allegations of corruption and numerous forms of crimes. Still they enjoy impunity. Why? Isn’t it because America has already become a Banana Republic?