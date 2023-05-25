Obama-Biden knew Hillary concocted the ‘Russian collusion’

Former US President Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden were fully aware that Hillary Clinton had concocted the ‘Russian collusion’ as they were briefed by then CIA Director John Brennan. Meanwhile, according to Special Counsel John Durham, former CIA Director John Brennan and other top intelligence brass were well aware that “Russian collusion” was concocted by Hillary Clinton and her team during the 2016 presidential election, but moved quickly to protect its origins and get it into the hands of investigators. Obama, Biden and the entire intelligence establishment were desperately helping Hillary Clinton in somehow stealing the 2016 election victory from Donald Trump, as Democrats wanted Hillary Clinton to become America’s first female president and make history.

John Durham’s final report, which names all of the major players in the ‘Russian collusion’ scheme yet took no action against them, said that, in late July 2016, the intelligence community received intelligence that Hillary Clinton planned to “vilify” Donald Trump by linking him to Russia to distract from her private server scandal and steal the election result from Trump.

The intelligence was so “significant” that John Brennan reported on it to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and others at the White House on July 28, 2016, just days after receiving it.

The next morning, on July 29, 2016, John Brennan briefed FBI Director James Comey on the White House meeting. After speaking with Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, he and other CIA officials tried to limit the spread of the Clinton plan, Durham’s report said.

John Durham wrote:

“Immediately after communicating with the President, Comey, and Clapper to discuss relevant intelligence, Director Brennan and other agency officials took steps to ensure that dissemination of intelligence related to Russia’s election interference efforts, including the Clinton Plan intelligence, would be limited to protect sensitive information and prevent leaks.

“Brennan stated that the inter-agency Fusion Cell, a team to synthesize and analyze pertinent intelligence on Russian malign influence activities related to the presidential election, was put in motion after his meeting with President Obama on July 28th. Email traffic and witness interviews conducted by the Office reflect that at least some CIA personnel believed that the Clinton Plan intelligence led to the decision being made to set up the Fusion Cell”.

Despite having this intelligence, the FBI launched the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the Trump campaign, which then morphed into a special counsel investigation.

Hillary Clinton’s involvement in the hoax remained unknown to the public until October 2017, when it was revealed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes who uncovered Clinton’s involvement in creating the “pee dossier” that claimed collusion between Trump and Russia.

Meanwhile, a House committee found that, after perpetuating the Trump-Russia collusion hoax through 2019, Brennan and Clapper orchestrated a new scheme to help Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race by claiming the New York Post’s bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. This information was based on revealing evidences exposed by Marco Polo, a non-profit fighting corruption and blackmailing.

According to the recently released report by the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, John Brennan and James Clapper were intimately involved in crafting a statement for the public suggesting that the New York Post’s story was Russian disinformation just weeks before the 2020 election. They also made frantic bids in censoring the circulation of this report on social media, while the FBI had directly worked with teams of Facebook and Twitter in hiding the New York Post bombshell report, as they feared, this report would result in the catastrophic defeat of Joe Biden.

The committee’s report revealed that then-Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken had contacted former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell after the Post’s story broke. Morell testified to the committee that Blinken’s call triggered him to write a statement suggesting the story was Russian disinformation even though there was no evidence of that.

Morell then reached out to other former intelligence officials, including Brennan and Clapper, to get them to sign the statement to give it more “power”.

Ultimately, 51 former intelligence officials signed on to the statement, which was then slipped to media outlets with the guidance of the Biden campaign. After the Washington Post and the Associated Press did not bite, Politico‘s Natasha Bertrand published the statement, giving Biden a talking point during a debate with Trump to claim the story was Russian disinformation.

Miranda Devine, who along with Breitbart News’ Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris revealed the existence of the Hunter Biden laptop for the Post, said recently on Fox News, “This is something for the next Republican president to urgently clean out the FBI, CIA, these deep state security agencies. They are a clear and present danger to American citizens. They have turned the weapons that were used against our enemies overseas — they have now turned them on Americans”.

Shall Marco Polo and The New York Post need to investigate Clinton Foundation corruption?

Hillary Clinton has used her influence when she was serving as the Secretary of State in favor of large donors of Clinton Foundation, while she even went further by attempting to plant her friend and donor Muhammad Yunus as the head of the government in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, lots of new links related to Hillary Clinton’s crimes and corruption have started getting removed from numerous websites.

For example, back in 2016, the Associated Press published an investigative report based on logs of meetings Hillary Clinton took as Secretary of State. In the story, the AP stated that at least 85 of 154 people from private interests that Clinton met or had phone conversations with while Secretary of State donated to the Clinton Foundation. In total, the 85 donors contributed as much as US$156 million to the Foundation. Link to this AP report has been deleted.

People may express surprise seeing blind support of Hillary Clinton towards controversial Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus while it is documented fact that the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had illegally used her position in the State Department to award more than US$13 million in grants to Yunus, contracts and loans despite his ouster from Grameen Bank in 2011. Funds were given to Yunus through 18 separate US Agency for International Development (USAID) award transactions listed by the federal contracting site USAspending.gov.

Other federal agencies also opened their coffers to Yunus after Clinton entered the administration. The Department of Treasury awarded a US$600,000 grant directly to Grameen America under a fund designed to boost financial institutions in community development. A Treasury Department spokesman declined to provide any details beyond the fact the funds were for activities in New York.

A series of Small Business Administration grants to Grameen America also began in July 2011, totaling US$934,000. Those grants were for “salaries and expenses” for the foundation to operate its New York offices where Hillary Clinton once was a US senator.

According to the US Congress, Hillary Clinton used hard-ball tactics against the Awami League government in Bangladesh in order to help her ruthlessly corrupt millionaire friend. The document shows Hillary Clinton deployed an array of high-powered officials at the Department of State, US Embassy in Bangladesh and World Bank to rescue Muhammad Yunus from corruption and financial crime charges.

Although the Clinton Foundation website earlier declared that Muhammad Yunus had donated US$300,000 from his millions of dollars deposited in various foreign banks, the link to this declaration on the Clinton Foundation website has been mysteriously removed by Clintons. Similarly, the Clinton Foundation also has been deleting information related to a few more controversial donors of the Clinton Foundation.

A report from the Daily Mail said some of the claims involved allegedly illegal donations with the intent of buying influence with Hillary Clinton, who at the time was trying to become president. While Yunus’ net worth is estimated at US$10 million, his actual wealth size is much higher.

On June 1, 2017, Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to respond to reports that Hillary Clinton tried to pressure Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by threatening her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy with an IRS tax audit while he was living in the United States. Link to this matter has also been mysteriously deleted from the website of Senator Chuck Grassley.

Blitz in a report said, when back in January 11, 2007, an-army backed interim government came to power, Hillary Clinton made frantic bids in influencing the key figures of that government to consider Muhammad Yunus as the “new leader of Bangladesh”, by executing “minus-two formula” of forcing Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia into retirement and forced exile. The BBC reported April 7, 2007, that “the army would sponsor Nobel Peace prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus as a new leader”.

Hunter Biden accepts lobbyist assignment from Islamist party

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), an Islamist party in Bangladesh has appointed Hunter Biden as its lobbyist through a consultancy firm named Blue Star Strategies. According to media report, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has pledged to pay Hunter Biden US$100 million in addition to the lobbyist fees it is already paying through Blue Star Strategies, once the party succeeds in returning to power with direct interference of the US intelligence establishment and the Biden administration. In addition, BNP leader Tarique Rahman has informed Hunter Biden through Blue Star Strategies that the BNP government will give priority to any business deals related to Bangladesh’s oil and gas sector as well as any other sector where Hunter Biden would recommend any company.

It may be mentioned here that BNP considers Islamist militancy groups as its allies, while it has publicly termed Lebanese Hezbollah as its ideological partner.