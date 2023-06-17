Obama official says, ‘Joe Biden is a criminal’

Following exposure of the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop by Garrett Ziegler’s non-profit research group Marco Polo, American and international media have been publishing reports giving details of Biden family crimes. It may be mentioned here that the Biden family is getting hit by an unlikely source as a former official in the Obama administration has come forward to allege that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a “kickback scheme” with his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Mike McCormick, who served as a stenographer for 15 years in the White House said that the FBI has been ignoring him even though he is willing to testify under oath before the federal grand jury investigating Biden’s son.

“In February, I went to the FBI and filed one of their tips on their website. If you do that, and you’re lying to them, you go to jail. I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth, and I’m not going to jail”, Mike McCormick said. “Joe Biden is a criminal. He was conducting malfeasance in office to enrich his family. Jake Sullivan is a conspirator in that, and there’s more… Obama officials involved in it, I believe”.

“McCormick, who worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017, detailed a key dialogue involving the vice president, aide Jake Sullivan and the press on Air Force Two before a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2014. Sullivan, who is the current national security adviser, outlined in a White House transcript Biden’s priority for his trip to the country, which included US investment in the Ukrainian energy sector days after Hunter joined the board of Burisma. Months later, and well after the trip, Congress allocated US$50 million to Ukraine’s energy market”, the outlet reported.

“I’m sitting back there with a tape recorder. Jake Sullivan comes back and somebody asks about fracking. His answer is, well, we’re bringing a lot of American assistance over for fracking. Burisma was the direct beneficiary of that fracking, and that’s what I recorded, and that’s in a White House transcript”, the former stenographer said.

“In the transcript, you don’t know who Jake Sullivan is. It’s a senior administration official. I’m the witness that says Jake Sullivan is the guy who said it and he should be investigated because at the time Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma and Joe Biden is bringing American taxpayer money to enrich that company and himself and his family”, he said.

Hunter Biden joined Burisma three days before Biden’s trip to Ukraine and McCormick alleged that the timeline showed Biden sending American money overseas to “enrich” himself and his family.

The former stenographer claims that he has information that directly implicates President Biden and other officials in what he said was an influence-peddling scheme.

“If I went in there, I would tell them to have Barack Obama called in as a witness because he’s part of the conspiracy. He’s an ex-president. He has to answer who was in charge of this, putting Joe Biden into this role. Did Barack Obama know about it?” McCormick said.

Last week, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley shared explosive news by saying the Burisma executive who allegedly paid then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy”.

“Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed from the Senate floor Monday what was said to be a redacted reference in the FBI-generated FD-1023 form alleging a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national that involved influence over U.S. policy decisions. Grassley said the FD-1023 has a redacted reference that the Burisma executive possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between himself and Hunter Biden”, Fox News reported.

“According to Grassley, the FD-1023 also states that the executive possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between himself and then-Vice President Joe Biden. The recordings were allegedly kept as an “insurance policy” for the foreign national in case he was in some type of ‘tight spot,’ a source told Fox News Digital”, the outlet added.

“The FD-1023 also alleges that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma bringing his son, Hunter Biden, onto the board. The FBI brought the document to Capitol Hill last week after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed it. The FBI briefed Comer and committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on the form. The FBI later brought the form to a secure setting on Capitol Hill for all Oversight Committee members to view”, the outlet continued.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the FBI told him that Biden is “currently under investigation for bribery”.