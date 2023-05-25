Official declaration between Qatar and the International Monetary Fund

Yesterday, the official announcement was made between the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the International Monetary Fund, entitled the State of Qatar’s pledge to allocate part of the Special Drawing Units, during the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum.

This declaration represents the leadership role of the State of Qatar in supporting poor countries to overcome crises and reduce poverty. The global economy faces many challenges, including rising inflation, increasing debt vulnerabilities, rising poverty and inequality, slowing growth, and tightening financial conditions.

These challenges require additional resources to be addressed, stemming in particular from the rise of the South-South economy and the new growth opportunities it offers to the global business community.

The State of Qatar recognizes these growing needs and continues to fulfill its commitment to strengthening multilateral action in order to address current challenges with the aim of contributing to the new global growth story.