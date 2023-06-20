Officially .. the launch of the Huawei nova 11 series in Qatar with a new design and outstanding camera performance

Huawei Consumer Business Group launched the innovative nova 11 series of phones in Qatar, which is a bold and elegant line of innovatively designed phones with a focus on providing pure, high-quality portrait images.

The nova 11 series introduces Huawei’s XD portrait technology and Huawei’s Multi-Vision imaging feature, to capture exceptional portraits. The durable Kunlun glass enhances the reliability and strength of the device, and the phone is also equipped with Huawei’s SuperCharge Turbo jet charging system, to provide a smoother, smarter and safer experience.

The nova 11 series includes two models of phones: (nova11 Pro) and (nova 11), the first features a 6.78-inch curved OLED screen at 120Hz, with a golden curvature angle of 66 degrees, providing a comfortable experience when carrying and 10 times more drop resistance thanks to the screen made Custom Kunlun Glass.

The phone excels in night photography thanks to the Super Night Shot 2.0 technology. This feature allows you to take amazing photos in low light. The AI ​​Snapshot feature on the HUAWEI nova 11i uses a motion detection algorithm to track movement in real time to ensure that no action is missed.

The HUAWEI nova 11 series ensures long-lasting power, as it is equipped with an ultra-large 4500mAh battery with single-cell and multi-tab technologies. The nova 11 Pro also supports HUAWEI 100W SuperCharge Turbo jet charging technology, allowing the device to be charged to 60% in 10 minutes and fully charged in 20 minutes with the screen off. When the screen is on when using the phone to view short videos, it only takes 15 minutes to charge to 50%, giving users peace of mind about the battery level. The HUAWEI nova 11 also features 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and Turbo charging modes.

(nova 11) comes with an unprecedented design, featuring a lightweight operating system and 3D stacking technology, which contributes to reducing the weight of the phone and reducing its thickness.

In addition to color No. 11, the series is available in black and gold. The black version of the HUAWEI nova 11 Pro features the nova Monogram vegan leather design.