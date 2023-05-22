Oil falls 1% amid caution about the US debt ceiling talks

Oil prices fell today, amid caution about the US debt ceiling talks and concerns about the recovery of demand in China.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.97%, to $74.85 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery, the most traded futures contract, fell 73 cents, or 1.02%, to $70.96.

West Texas crude futures for June, which expires later in the day, fell 87 cents to $70.68 a barrel.

And oil prices rose this morning during the opening of the Asian markets, supported by the decline of the dollar and the reduction of supply from Canada and producers (OPEC +), amid investors’ anticipation to know the extent to which exports will be affected by the commitments of the Group of Seven countries to strictly apply the maximum price of Russian crude.